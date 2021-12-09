Netflix Games releases 4 new games and announces more

In 2021, Netflix announced its entry into the gaming market. The company’s new performance brought good expectations and concerns to the billionaire market in the sector. If, on the one hand, the initiative can generate innovation, the fear of the streaming service being affected also exists.

However, Netflix Games’ service has appealed to streaming fans and maniac gamers. This week the inclusion of four new mobile games (Android and iOS) was announced.

Netflix Games Adds Four New Mobile Games

One of the new titles among the games released is the Dominoes Café. The game simulates individual virtual dominoes or player vs player online. Meanwhile, the game Knittens it’s a great hobby added to the catalog. It has tasks that, when completed, release items to dress virtual kittens.

The third game added was Wonderputt Forever. Also aimed at casual players, the game is for those who enjoy minigolf matches. It brings several unusual scenarios and with different options to vary the gameplay. Netflix also has Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up.

Games for the future of Netflix Games

The platform has also already reported releases for the gaming segment on Netflix. The company also announced the arrival of Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story. This week, the game was already available for download from Netflix Games. It is targeted for Android phones on the Google Play Store and for iPhone and iPad (iOS) on the App Store. Soon, Netflix should also release Arcanium: Rise of Akha.

Netflix Games

Entering the world of games, Netflix intends to snap up another niche in which it operates. It now offers options for its streaming users’ free time.

With so many options for subscription services, users tend to choose the one that offers the most benefits. At this point, the platform’s entry into the world of digital games is positive. For those who use the service, you can expect a lot of innovation ahead.