New fuel policy needs to be approved in 2021, says project rapporteur

Senator Jean-Paul Prates (PT-RN) is the rapporteur for the bill that creates a program to stabilize the value of oil and derivatives in Brazil. next year. The bill was approved on Tuesday, 7th, by the Senate’s Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE), and was a way found by the Workers’ Party to ease the rise in fuel prices at a time when the government cannot change the fuel policy. Petrobras prices ([átivo=PETR3];PETR4).

Through a stabilizer mattress, the system mitigates the impact on the consumer, and, consequently, on inflation.

“The idea is to approve it this year, because next year it doesn’t make sense anymore. If you don’t vote this week or next, you’ll fall into limbo, and the fuel issue is pressing,” Prates told Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

He explains that the solution presented by PL 1.472/2021 is not ideal, but it was possible to escape the “trap” that the government ended up putting up with the policy implemented at Petrobras as of 2016, of parity with imports (PPI ), and in which it cannot interfere. “Faced with the trap of ultra-neoliberal rhetoric and practice that the government ended up putting itself in, the government cannot interfere in the state-owned company, or the market reacts, but it knows that it is terrible for it (the government) and for Brazil in general to have a fuel policy subject to fluctuations in the international price immediately”, he explained.

Under the new proposed mechanism, the government will be responsible for managing the fuel price policy, adopting a band system to provide stability to the prices of oil products, such as the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide), which is now zeroed, and that it was fueled by fuel tax.

The bill presented by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) creates six new sources of funds, one of them the tax on oil exports, which has received criticism from the industry, as it may alienate investors.

“With the mechanism that we are instituting, the government will implement an inward pricing policy, which will preserve the international price for those who sell to the Brazilian market in general, both Petrobras refineries, private refineries, and importers”, explained Prates. “In fact, the bill will remunerate the difference between the price on the domestic market and the PPI, so that the refiner and the importer remain shielded”, he added.

Who pays the bill?

According to the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP), it is still not possible to know if the subsidy for the PPI will be or will not be from the government.

“The PL makes recommendations, it does not indicate the source of funding. If the export tax is created, whoever subsidizes is the one who pays the tax. If it is done with dividends from Petrobras, the shareholders are the ones who subsidize. If it is sent by royalties, then the government subsidizes. This is still open”, informed the economic and legal area of ​​the FUP.

According to the FUP, as the PPI is a Petrobras pricing policy, only the state-owned company’s management can change this policy.

“What PL does is create parameters, establish recommendations and indicate paths. The PL creates rules so that the pricing policy is not completely internationalized, financialized and dollarized, but it does not change the PPI. He rules the PPI”, he explained.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Petroleum and Natural Gas (IBP), for every penny subsidized in the final price of the main oil products, a cushion of around R$ 1 billion per year will be needed, considering the volume of oil products consumed in 2020.

