new regulations take effect in December to help fight fraud

A new measure by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) will help reduce fraud involving medical certificates in companies and the INSS. The entity regulated the issuance of electronic medical documents.

CFM Resolution No. 2299, of October 26, will come into force at the end of December, 60 days after publication in the Federal Official Gazette.

Thays Takahashi, a doctor with a specialization in health management from Unesp and manager of medical informatics at CTC, explains how it will work.

“The updating of the rules determines a more secure and adequate digital signature standard, which will provide greater security for the issuance of documents such as prescriptions, exam requests, medical certificates and declarations of attendance for consultations”, he says.

The measure regulates, disciplines and regulates the issuance of electronic medical documents, both those made in face-to-face and remote care (telemedicine).

Digital Signature and LGPD

One of the new features of the standard is the use of digital signatures by physicians through certificates and keys issued by ICP-Brasil (Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure), with validation by the ITI (National Institute of Information Technology) or by a validator provided by the CFM .

“These provisions give the documents a high level of security regarding legal validity, authenticity, reliability and authorship. In addition, the resolution requires compliance with the concepts of the LGPD (General Data Protection Law), for the proper treatment of patient information “, says Thays.

practical changes

The expert explains that the previous regulation left open the choice of the standard for digital signature of physicians. Now this pattern becomes mandatory. As a result, any document issued digitally goes through a strict verification process, drastically reducing the possibility of fraud.

“With the increasing demand for digital signatures by clinics, laboratories, hospitals, medical centers and government agencies, it will become increasingly difficult to defraud documents. Attempted frauds are more visible and easier to be detected by the systems. And the systems themselves. systems, public and private, will be increasingly integrated, which will reinforce this inspection”, explains the CTC specialist.

Source: with CTC information