New Whale Buys 3.2 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Amidst Wave of Accumulation By Cryptoping

According to WhaleStats, the cryptocurrency market has witnessed the birth of a new whale. The anonymous buyer, who has gone through a recent hoarding spree, now owns about 3.2 trillion SHIB tokens.

In three major transactions, the SHIB whale purchased $120,342,829 million at Shiba Inu to join the growing list of big holders of the dog-themed coin.

The first big deal appeared on the blockchain about two days ago, when the whale purchased nearly 3.15 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, or $105,487,757.

This was followed by two transactions in a 30-minute period of 84.7 billion SHIB ($3,233,066) and 8 billion SHIB ($275,776) on December 7th.

So far, the SHIB was trading at US$0.00003620.

SHIB adoption continues to grow

SHIB is now listed as a payment method on Travala.com to book over 3 million travel products worldwide.

Newegg, a California-based electronics vendor, declared in late November to integrate Shiba Inu through a partnership with payment processing service BitPay.

Likewise, AMC (NYSE:), the world’s number one cinema network, became the first BitPay customer to decide to accept Shiba Inu. In mid-November, CEO Adam Aron confirmed that the new payment option would be added in early 2022.

Shiba Inu listed on Bistamp

Bitstamp, one of the oldest cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world, has listed Shiba Inu (SHIB) on what appears to be one of the most significant endorsements for the meme currency to date.

Deposits and withdrawals have already been opened, with negotiations starting this December 9th.

In addition to Shiba Inu, Perpetual Protocol (PERP), dYdX (DYDX) and Gala (GALA) have also been added to Bitstamp.

