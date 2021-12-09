New Zealand aims to ban cigarettes for generations to come | World

New Zealand has plans to ban the sale of cigarettes to people aged 14 and under for the rest of their lives. That is, the legal minimum age to buy cigarettes will follow the age of people who will be 14 years old on the date of implementation of the rule.

Image of man smoking cigarette — Photo: Pixabay

The government presented the proposal this Thursday (9).

The idea is that the new law takes effect from 2027. A person aged 14 in 2027 will not be able to buy cigarettes at age 60 in 2073.

The country’s government says that measures to end smoking are taking too long.

The government plans to consult a health task force of the Maori, a people originally from the country, in the coming months and forward the proposal to Parliament in June 2022. The idea is to approve the text by the end of next year.

The number of companies authorized to sell cigarettes will also decrease, and nicotine products will need to reduce the amount of the substance.

“We want to ensure that young people never start smoking, and we are going to make selling or supplying tobacco products to younger generations illegal,” said Ayesha Verrall, associate health minister in New Zealand.

New Zealand says smokers often become addicted as early as their youth. According to the government, 4 out of 5 New Zealanders started smoking by the age of 18. Almost all (96%) started by age 25.

With these measures, they estimate that there will be 5,000 fewer preventable deaths per year.

There is still no details on how these new rules will be inspected. The information should be passed on next year.

The sale of cigarettes to under-18s is already banned, but critics say that rule is not enough to reduce smoking rates.

New Zealand is one of 17 countries in the world where cigarette pack packaging must be neutral.

In New Zealand, the Maori, an indigenous people, smoke more than the rest of the population. The new law has as its main objective to reduce consumption among Maoris.

“If nothing changes, it will take decades for smoking rates among Maoris to drop below 5%, and this government will not leave them behind,” Verrall said.

Today, about 11.6% of all New Zealanders aged 15 and over smoke.

Among the Maori, this proportion is 29%.