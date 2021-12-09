New Zealand Bans Cigarette Sales for Next Generations

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

cigarette butt

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

No New Zealanders born after 2008 will be able to purchase tobacco under the proposed new health laws.

New Zealand will ban tobacco sales to its next generation in a bid to end smoking.

Anyone born after 2008 will not be able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products for their entire lifetime.

The ban is contained in a law that is expected to be enacted next year.

“We want to ensure that young people never start smoking,” said the country’s Health Minister, Ayesha Verall.

