Next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update will force users to download the entire game

This will happen because of a “data restructuring”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is about to receive the next patch (1.4.1). In addition to the news, the game will have to be redownloaded from scratch on all platforms. This will happen due to a “data restructuring” of the game. The update will take place next week, so details on the date and content of the new patch will be revealed next week.

Ubisoft guarantees that this data restructuring will improve overall game performance, especially loading time. “The next update ‘consolidates’ the game files, resulting in a smaller game size across all platforms. Also, performance should improve with this data restructuring with faster loadings,” describes the official page.

This change will only affect the base game, so the DLCs downloaded so far will remain as is. Below are the new sizes, the PS5 version will be the least affected. The information is estimates as it also depends on the language packs downloaded:

Size of download patch 1.4.0 to 1.4.1:



– Continues after advertising –

PC ~78GB

PlayStation 4 ~67GB

PlayStation 5 ~40GB

Xbox One ~62GB

Xbox Series X|S ~71GB

Storage space used after installing patch 1.4.1

PC ~77GB

PlayStation 4 ~75GB

PlayStation 5 ~77GB

Xbox One ~63GB

Xbox Series X|S ~72GB

Storage space saved after reinstallation

PC ~34GB

PlayStation 4 ~30GB

PlayStation 5 ~13GB

Xbox One ~30GB

Xbox Series X|S ~44GB

This is good news, as saving storage space is always a good thing, especially when it improves game performance. Probably Ubisoft must have streamlined some assets, optimized texture sizes to achieve this result. Recently, I went to test Assassin’s Creed Valhalla by Ubisoft+ and got scared with the size of the game, which was over 110GB.

A recent rumor says that the game should be given an expansion that guarantees about 40 hours more playtime and should have a “God of War style”. The announcement is expected to be made during TGA 2021 tomorrow and the expansion is expected to arrive in March 2022. Additionally, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the few games still affected by the Intel Alder Lake and Denuvo CPU ratio.



– Continues after advertising –

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Ubisoft