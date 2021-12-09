No substitute, Globo ‘holds’ Anne Lottermann at ‘Jornal Nacional’ | Television

In a year full of changes in several segments, in addition to the dance of chairs promoted by its team of presenters, Rede Globo was surprised with the resignation of Anne Lotterman, the girl from the time of “Jornal Nacional”, and entered a real race against time to be able to analyze and define who will occupy the position that will be left by the blonde.

According to the columnist Flávio Ricco, from the R7 portal, the journalist decided to say goodbye to “Jornal Nacional” and to Marinho’s broadcaster to embark on a new challenge in her career. Therefore, the journalist liked the project offered, accepted the mission and will join the team of Fausto Silva’s new program, which will debut on the Band screen in January of next year.

Given the information that shook the television world, a curious fact called attention: The presence of the journalist. Even after the leak of information about the resignation, Rede Globo decided to keep Anne as the girl of the time. It is noteworthy that in addition to the meteorological block in the newscast presented by Willian Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, Lottermann also presented the picture in “SP2”.

According to information disclosed by the portal TV Pop, the new reinforcement of Faustão’s show on Band, will remain working normally at Globo for a few more days. That’s because Anne, in a friendly manner and because of her good relationship with the Rio station, agreed to continue occupying her post on the news until the entire dismissal process is completed.

Also according to the website, the journalist it was not turned off immediately, as the senior management of the Marinho radio station understood that Lottermann was very sincere in opening the game by saying that he was ending his cycle at the company. The journalist did not turn her resignation into a way of trying to increase her salary or get some kind of promotion within Globo.

The blonde’s attitude was very well seen by the executives of the Marinho network, who then decided to keep her on the air. The top management met to carefully analyze the case. from the journalist and came to the conclusion that it is not necessary to anticipate Anne’s resignation from her duties at Globo. In addition, she will occupy a different position on her new broadcaster than her current one.

Finally, another factor was also essential for Rede Globo’s decision, the replacement of Anne Lottermann. Without a professional to immediately fill the position of journalist, the Rio station needs more time to train the new girl of the time. According to Pop TV, the most likely name to replace Anne is Jacqueline Bazil.