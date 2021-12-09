Last Tuesday, a controversy took place behind the scenes of the Guild. Douglas Costa was not released by management to celebrate his wedding party on the 7th, he went into concentration for the game against the Atlético-MG, on Thursday, for the last round of the Brazilian championship, and the episode generated controversy.

This Wednesday, the athlete’s wife, Nathália Felix, used her social networks to vent about the case.

“This wedding was already scheduled for six months with that date. We didn’t imagine all this change or that Grêmio would be in this situation. Nobody schedules a wedding overnight. We understand the whole situation and my husband is in love with his team. heart and he returned to Brazil out of LOVE for the club. Anyway, I wish him and the team the best tomorrow because I know how hard they are trying to get out of this situation. It’s very easy to judge the other not being in the skin”, wrote the model in your Instagram stories.

In principle, the Brazilian Championship was scheduled to have its last round played on the 5th, Sunday. Games postponed due to the pandemic and the call-up of the Brazilian national team, however, postponed the final date to this Thursday, the 9th. With that, the player’s wedding was scheduled for days before Grêmio’s last game, which fights against Grêmio. relegation, in competition.

Douglas Costa during a game between Grêmio and Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA

As the situation of the tricolor club is delicate – the The team needs to beat the champion Atlético-MG and still root for Corinthians and Fortaleza’s victories against Juventude and Bahia, respectively -, the board decided not to release the striker for the event, which would take place at Copacabana Palace, in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the club’s football vice-president, Denis Abrahão, the board had two conversations with Douglas Costa and “shirt 10 is with his head at the club and focused on avoiding relegation”.