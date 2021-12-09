“Nobody sets a wedding overnight,” says Douglas Costa’s wife after controversy | Guild

The wife of striker Douglas Costa, Nathália Félix, used her personal Instagram account to publicly express herself about the controversy surrounding the wedding party with the player that caused trouble at Grêmio.

According to the model, the event had already been scheduled for a year and ended up canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, it was rescheduled for December 7th (Tuesday), as previously the expected end date for Series A was December 5th.

Thus, the 31-year-old player asked the board for release to celebrate the party at Copacabana Palace, in Rio de Janeiro. But he heard the negative and began the concentration for the game against Atlético-MG, on Thursday, for the last round of the Brasileirão and which will decide the course of the club in 2022.

– This wedding was already scheduled for six months with that date. We didn’t imagine all this change or that Grêmio would be in this situation. Nobody schedules a wedding overnight. We understand this whole situation and my husband is in love with his team at heart and he returned to Brazil out of LOVE for the club. Anyway, I wish him and the team the best tomorrow because I know how hard they are trying to get out of this situation. It’s very easy to judge the other by not being in the skin!!! – wrote Nathália.

The attacker is related and must start the game with Atlético-MG. In an interview with GE, Grêmio’s soccer vice-president, Denis Abrahão, stated that he had two conversations with the number 10 shirt and sees him with his head at the club and “focused” on avoiding relegation.

On Monday, Douglas asked for release for the wedding party, on Tuesday, and caused discomfort. The denial of the board motivated conversations between Abrahão and the player’s manager, Junior Mendoza, and also between the athlete and coach Vagner Mancini and executive Diego Cerri.

This Wednesday, Douglas and Denis had a new meeting to end the situation. In 18th place in Brasileirão, Grêmio has 40 points. In order not to fall, they need to beat Atlético-MG at 9:30 pm on Thursday, at the Arena, and root for defeats by Juventude and Bahia, who face Corinthians and Fortaleza, respectively.