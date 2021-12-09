‘Nobody’s Left’ · TV News

Viih Tube said he had hooked up with 46 people during Gkay’s Snacks over the past three days. In a video made by Matheus Mazzafera at dawn this Wednesday (8), the influencer is asked about the number of people she would have kissed at Gessika Kayane’s party. “Friend, there’s no one left”, admits the BBB21 participant.

“The Pink Mouth [Bianca Andrade] he passed the crown on to her”, mocks Mazzafera in the recording. Ex-On Vacation with Ex, from MTV, Fael Ozimo appears in the video and denounces her friend: “46 she kissed”. Shocked, the youtuber questions the blogger. “46? You told me 18!” the influencer gets indignant. “46, Viih Tube!” insists Ozimo.

The ex-BBB just laughs and can’t respond. “No, wait, I need to get this straight. She lied to me. Viih Tube, tell me if it’s true or if it’s a lie. Was it 46?”, asks the presenter. “Friend, there’s no one left, friend!”, assumes the blonde.

On her Twitter profile, Vitória mocked the squeegee she passed at the celebration in Fortaleza. “I didn’t catch frogs, guys, that’s what matters,” stated the ex-girlfriend of Bruno Magri, from whom he parted in October.

At Farofa da Gkay, Viih Tube stayed with Lipe Ribeiro and even swore exclusivity to the former A Fazenda. “I got eight, but I’m yours,” the blogger had said on Tuesday (7).

The message had been given while Ribeiro joked about YouTuber’s love affairs. “I came out here [do quarto], I heard the voice of Viih Tube. I was just seeing if she was catching someone, but she isn’t. Congratulations to what this girl takes from us! How many did you get yesterday, Vitória?”, asked Yá Burihan’s ex in Stories on Instagram.

“Eight”, had replied Viih, which surprised Ribeiro and Matheus Crivella, the Novinho, who was also present in the fourth. The ex-BBB then declared to the MTV host: “But I’m yours.”

Check out the video:

See Viih Tube’s Twitter post: