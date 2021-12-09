Notepad gets update with dark mode in Windows 11

Notepad is one of the simplest and most used tools in Microsoft’s operating system and will soon receive a worthy update. This Tuesday (7), the company began making the New Look of Notepad for Windows Insider program users.

For now, the version is only available to a few Windows Insider testers subscribed to the Dev Channel, but Microsoft is gradually distributing build 22509 to all users of the test program. The company has yet to reveal a release date for the official version.

Only the “File”, “Edit” and “View” buttons will be on the top taskbar.Source: Windows

Dark mode and design in line with Windows 11

Notepad now has a dark mode for easy viewing at night or in dark environments, and even the text color is inverted. The top taskbar has also been updated and only “File”, “Edit” and “View” options will be displayed, as well as a button for the settings menu in the shape of a gear.

The app has also been updated with the Mica look Windows 11, with rounded edges, transparency, and more spaced buttons—even these features should make it easier to use on touch-screen devices.

The Find option has also been updated, replacing the pop-up window with a kind of top toolbar centered on the page, so the pop-up won’t disrupt the user’s view when reading or typing.

Dark mode and redesigned “Find” option.Source: Windows

Another novelty is the possibility of using Ctrl + Z to undo several times, since in the current Notepad it is possible to undo only once. Microsoft also revealed that the released version has some issues, but said it is already working to fix them. Anyway, more updates are expected before release on the official Windows 11 platform.