Nubank becomes Latin America’s most valuable bank after IPO

Digital bank Nubank priced its Class A shares on Wednesday at $9 each in an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange that rated it as the largest listed bank in Latin America .

Created eight years ago to offer a free credit card, Nubank has become the most valuable listed bank in the region, with $41.5 billion, ahead of Itaú Unibanco.

Nubank revealed the prices in a document sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ahead of its debut on Thursday. The IPO is being seen as an indicator of investor appetite for fintechs in emerging markets.

A successful debut could pave the way for several other startups, including in Latin America, to list stocks, while a poor reception could lead many to delay their plans.

Last week, Nubank decided to lower its IPO valuation by 20% after facing weak demand from cautious investors with unprofitable bank fintechs.

In addition to lowering its valuation, Nubank has also brought together some anchor investors with an appetite to acquire at least $1.3 billion worth of shares, including current partners like Sequoia and Tiger Global, and new ones like SoftBank Latin America.

Nubank’s IPO also highlights how fintechs are taking on physical banks in Latin America’s highly concentrated banking landscape.

With the backing of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, Tencent Holdings and Sequoia, among others, Nubank plans to use the funds for working capital, operating and capital expenses and also for acquisitions.

The bank’s president and founder, David Velez, a Colombian graduated from Stanford, decided to venture into financial products in Latin America after noticing the bureaucracy to open a checking account in Brazil. Fintech currently has 48 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and NuInvest lead the offering as global coordinators.