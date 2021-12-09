Nubank creators rank among the richest people in Brazil with digital bank’s IPO – Economy

the IPO of Nubank will raise the creators of fintech, David Velez and Cristina Junqueira, to the list of the richest people in the country. With the shares of the digital bank priced at US$ 9, the co-founders of Nubank together gained US$ 10.1 billion in equity in the bank’s IPO (IPO) digital, or R$55.7 billion.

The bank starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse) and in the Brazilian one, the B3, worth US$ 41.5 billion right from the start – or R$ 233 billion, considering the exchange rate at R$ 5.60, and so Achieves Latin America’s Most Valuable Financial Institution Status.

Vélez leaves the operation with at least US$ 8.9 billion more, or R$ 49.4 billion. The amount is enough to place him among the ten richest people in the country, if the magazine’s list is taken into account. forbes. He would occupy fifth place among Brazilians this year, ahead of businessman Rubens Ometto (patrimony of R$ 46 billion) and banker André Esteves (R$ 39.5 billion).

The executive would be the best placed banker on the list, surpassing, for example, the Safra family. Among the ten richest, it would be only behind Carlos Alberto Sicupira, Marcel Telles and Jorge Paulo Lemann, from 3G Capital, and Eduardo Saverin, a Brazilian, one of the founders of Facebook, which has an estimated equity of R$ 97.5 billion.

Cristina, in turn, will see her equity increase by US$1.1 billion, or R$6.3 billion. The amount would not place her among the ten richest women in the country, according to forbes, but it would come close: in tenth place, Camilla Bueno Grossi, one of Dasa’s shareholders, had assets of R$ 7 billion.

The values ​​crown the meteoric trajectory of Nubank, created by the two in 2013 and reaching the market with 48 million customers and operations in three countries. Before creating fintech, Vélez was one of the partners at Sequoia Capital – one of Nubank’s first investors – for Latin America. Cristina, in turn, accumulated tickets for financial companies, such as Itaú, where she took care of Itaucard, and Luizacred, the credit arm of Magazine Luiza.

Vélez will continue as controller of Nubank, with 75% of the voting power, and Cristina will follow, with 9.3% of the voting capital. They will hold supervoting shares, which will not be traded on the market and have the equivalent of 20 times the voting rights of the shares that will be listed.