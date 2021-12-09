Nubank debuts on the Stock Exchange as the 4th largest publicly traded Brazilian company and most valuable bank in Latin America; see ranking | Economy

Nubank starts having its shares traded this Thursday (9) on the New York Stock Exchange, and debuts on the stock market as the most valuable publicly-traded bank in Latin America and the 4th largest publicly-traded Brazilian company.

Created eight years ago to offer a free credit card, the digital bank arrives at the Stock Exchange worth US$ 41.5 billion (about BRL 230 billion), surpassing the market value of Itaú Unibanco (R$37.8 billion or around R$208 billion), according to data from the financial information provider Economatica.

Nubank’s initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange raised $2.6 billion in its IPO base offering, pricing the bank’s shares at $9 per share.

THE capitalization also places fintech as the fourth largest Brazilian company listed on stock exchanges, only behind Petrobras, Vale and Ambev.

The bank’s president and founder, David Velez, a Colombian graduated from Stanford, decided to venture into financial products in Latin America after noticing the bureaucracy to open a checking account in Brazil.

Currently, the Nubank has 48 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

Most Valuable Listed Brazilian Companies

Petrobras: US$ 70.9 billion Valley: $66.4 billion Ambev: US$ 45.4 billion Nubank*: US$ 41.5 billion Itaú Unibanco: US$ 37.8 billion Bradesco: US$33.5 billion Weg: $27.1 billion Santander Brazil: US$ 22.2 billion Rede D’Or: US$ 17.5 billion Banco do Brasil: US$16.7 billion

Most Valuable Banks in Latin America

Nubank*: US$ 41.5 billion Itaú Unibanco: US$ 37.8 billion Bradesco: US$33.5 billion Santander Brazil: US$ 22.2 billion GFBanorte (Mexico): US$17.9 billion Banco do Brasil: US$16.7 billion BTG Pactual: US$16.5 billion Bank of Chile: US$9.4 billion Banco Santander-Chile: US$8.4 billion Bancolombia: US$7.9 billion

Source: Economatica, with December 8 closing data and Nubank IPO pricing

Banco Inter, which like Nubank is a digital financial institution that offers free accounts, has a market value of R$5.8 billion, according to Economatica.

XP, which is also listed in the US, but as a company that offers others Theactivities related to financial investments, is valued at US$16.8 billion.