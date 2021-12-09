Nubank Sets US$9 Share Price in IPO and Becomes Most Valuable Bank in Latin America – Economy

O Nubank established its flag on the Stock Exchange and became the most valuable financial institution in the Latin America. Fintech set this Wednesday, the 8th, its share price on the initial share offering (IPO) at US$ 9. At this value, the bank will debut tomorrow on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse) and on the Brazilian stock exchange, the B3, worth US$ 41.7 billion right away – or R$ 233 billion, considering the exchange rate at R$ 5.60.

With this assessment, fintech exceeds the market value of Itaú Unibanco, of BRL 213 billion at B3. Also in the local market, Bradesco has a market value of R$188 billion. next come Santander (BRL 125 billion) and the Bank of Brazil (R$93 billion). The also digital bank Inter, in turn, is currently worth R$ 32 billion.

In the offer, the bank with the purple card raised US$ 2.6 billion, considered only the main batch of papers. The money that will be used, for example, for spending on working capital and operating expenses, as indicated by the institution in the operation’s prospectus. Other than that, the funds raised may be used in investments and acquisitions.

The debut of the financial institution, on NYSE and B3, will take place this Thursday, 9. The trading code chosen was “NU”. Around here, the stock that will be traded will be a BDR, which is a certificate of a stock listed outside. This will be because the US stock exchange will be fintech’s primary market. In Brazil, the code will be “NUBR33”.

Despite being one of the most awaited 2021 offerings worldwide, Nubank did not make it through the increased volatility of the market unscathed, a situation made worse by the Ômicron variant causing even more doubts about the growth of the global economy in 2022.

going through the storm

In addition to cutting its price ambitions (which initially went up to US$ 11), Nubank sewed together with a group of global funds an intention to invest in the IPO, which totaled US$ 1.3 billion, which helped the institution managed to circumvent the high volatility of the market in recent weeks.

In addition to the offer having been closely monitored by large Brazilian banks, global digitals also looked at the entire process with a magnifying glass, as the reading is that this offer will serve as the basis for other IPOs in the sector that are already in line to come to market, including Ebanx and Hotmart, as stated in the Broadcast Column.

The offer coordinators were the giants Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citi, in addition to Nubank itself, through its investment arm, Nu Invest.