NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and 3090Ti to be announced on January 4th with release on the 27th

while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB is no longer a rumor and has already been released, the same should happen soon with the RTX 3050, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB and RTX 3090 Ti, according to embargo documents obtained by the Videocardz website. The RTX 3070 Ti 16GB should be the first to arrive in January 11th, the other two should be available from January 27th.

NVIDIA’s new Ampere GPUs will arrive at a time of scarcity mixed with sky-high prices around the world. The leaker “hongxing2020” he had already set the release date for the RTX 2060 12GB in November and now at the beginning of the month, he said that the RTX 3050 should be released on January 27th. Videocardz said the information matches its sources and that the GPU Input amps must be announced on the day January 4th during CES 2022.

As for the RTX 3090 Ti, the information comes from the embargo document of some of the NVIDIA partners and shows that the launch should take place on January 27th. Videocardz claims to have “heard” that the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB should be announced on the 17th of this month, with the release for January 11th.

In terms of technical specs, the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB must have exactly the same CUDA Core count as the 8GB version (6144), in addition to operating at the same frequency. According to sources from NVIDIA’s partner manufacturers that the Videocardz website heard, the new RTX 3070 Ti, even with double the video memory, shouldn’t have any change in performance compared to the base version.



From the information leaked so far about the RTX 3050, there is no technical detail, except for the 8GB of VRAM. Input Ampere GPU should be NVIDIA’s “not-yet-confirmed” solution AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Intel Arc A380. What is known about the RTX 3090 Ti so far is that the card should come with a core count a little higher than the base version (3090 Ti 10752 cores/3090 10496 cores) and should operate with slightly faster memories, 21Gbps, against the 19.5Gbps of the base GPU, despite the same amount of VRAM.

With this round of unofficial information, it remains to be seen the dates of the RTX 3080 12GB, but Videocardz said it “is working on it”. The RTX 2060 12GB opened this NVIDIA video card relaunch stage yesterday. Now missing information from the supposed input RDNA 2 GPUs.

Source: VideoCardz, VideoCardz