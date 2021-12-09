O Cravo e a Rosa increases audience and calms Globo against General Balance Sheet

The second chapter of O Cravo ea Rosa (2000-01) aired this Tuesday (7) caused Globo to increase its audience compared to the premiere. Walcyr Carrasco’s serials scored 11.6 points against 10.2 in the first episode. An increase of 13.7%.

The rain that hovered over São Paulo helped boost the rates in the afternoon. The Balance Sheet, in its closed average, gave 8.6 against 7.8 on the previous day, insufficient to seek the lead as it had been doing.

As the chapters go by, it is expected that the schedule will no longer be a concern. On the track, SBT is practically out of the fray with its new programming. Since last week, the public has been resisting the channel’s new schedule.

SBT remains low even with rain

Family Cases had a slight increase in Ibope and scored 3.3 points. But, the most surprising case was Bom Dia & Cia, which was the biggest audience of the day until the Champions League game between Real Madrid and Inter Milan: spiked 4.5.

The most watched product of the day was Carinha de Anjo with 7.3. At the end of the night, the Cine Espetacular, which presented the film The Avenger of the Future, earned just 4.4.

Record had a farm training night with A Fazenda 2021 and scored 10.6 points. This is the penultimate week of the reality show. It ends next December 16th.

Check out these and other hearings from yesterday:

O Cravo e a Rosa increases audience and calms Globo against General Balance Sheet
good morning SP8.4
Good morning Brazil9.2
More you7.5
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.6
SP110.8
Globe Sports11.0
Newspaper Today11.5
The Carnation and the Rose11.6
Afternoon Session: The Pink Panther10.8
The clone16.3
fitness dreams17.0
in the times of the emperor18.5
SP220.9
The More Life the Better!22.6
National Newspaper24.3
a place in the sun23.5
The Voice Brazil14.1
secret truths8.6
Globo Newspaper5,6
conversation with bial4.3
Owl: My Evil Fame3.7
Hour4.1
O Cravo e a Rosa increases audience and calms Globo against General Balance Sheet
Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29)2.2
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)3,4
Speak Brazil4.0
Nowadays5.3
JR 24h (morning)4.8
General balance8.6
Proof of love8.2
JR 24h (afternoon)5.9
City Alert8.2
JR 24h (afternoon)7.0
Journal of Record8.7
The Bible9.0
when you call the heart7.9
The Farm 1310.6
JR 24h (dawn)5.3
Speaks, I hear you1.7
Religious0.8
O Cravo e a Rosa increases audience and calms Globo against General Balance Sheet
First Impact3,4
Come here2.9
Good Morning & Co.4,5
Chest Award Coupon3.6
Family Cases3.3
gossiping3,4
Tomorrow is Forever3.7
Champions League: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan4.9
I give you life5.4
SBT Brazil6.1
Angel’s face7.3
Chest Award Coupon7.0
Mouse program6.4
Spectacular Cinema: The Avenger of the Future4.4
the night3.3
Operation Mosque2.5
Reporter Connection2,3
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.5
First Impact (4h-6h)2.7

