O Cravo e a Rosa increases audience and calms Globo against General Balance Sheet

The second chapter of O Cravo ea Rosa (2000-01) aired this Tuesday (7) caused Globo to increase its audience compared to the premiere. Walcyr Carrasco’s serials scored 11.6 points against 10.2 in the first episode. An increase of 13.7%.

The rain that hovered over São Paulo helped boost the rates in the afternoon. The Balance Sheet, in its closed average, gave 8.6 against 7.8 on the previous day, insufficient to seek the lead as it had been doing.

As the chapters go by, it is expected that the schedule will no longer be a concern. On the track, SBT is practically out of the fray with its new programming. Since last week, the public has been resisting the channel’s new schedule.

continues after advertising

SBT remains low even with rain

Family Cases had a slight increase in Ibope and scored 3.3 points. But, the most surprising case was Bom Dia & Cia, which was the biggest audience of the day until the Champions League game between Real Madrid and Inter Milan: spiked 4.5.

The most watched product of the day was Carinha de Anjo with 7.3. At the end of the night, the Cine Espetacular, which presented the film The Avenger of the Future, earned just 4.4.

Record had a farm training night with A Fazenda 2021 and scored 10.6 points. This is the penultimate week of the reality show. It ends next December 16th.

Check out these and other hearings from yesterday:

continues after advertising

good morning SP 8.4 Good morning Brazil 9.2 More you 7.5 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.6 SP1 10.8 Globe Sports 11.0 Newspaper Today 11.5 The Carnation and the Rose 11.6 Afternoon Session: The Pink Panther 10.8 The clone 16.3 fitness dreams 17.0 in the times of the emperor 18.5 SP2 20.9 The More Life the Better! 22.6 National Newspaper 24.3 a place in the sun 23.5 The Voice Brazil 14.1 secret truths 8.6 Globo Newspaper 5,6 conversation with bial 4.3 Owl: My Evil Fame 3.7 Hour 4.1

Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29) 2.2 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 3,4 Speak Brazil 4.0 Nowadays 5.3 JR 24h (morning) 4.8 General balance 8.6 Proof of love 8.2 JR 24h (afternoon) 5.9 City Alert 8.2 JR 24h (afternoon) 7.0 Journal of Record 8.7 The Bible 9.0 when you call the heart 7.9 The Farm 13 10.6 JR 24h (dawn) 5.3 Speaks, I hear you 1.7 Religious 0.8