Olaf Scholz is elected chancellor and ends Angela Merkel’s era in Germany

After 16 years, the Angela Merkel era in Germany is officially closed. Winner of last September’s elections, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, 63, was elected as the new federal chancellor by Parliament this Wednesday (8) and will govern the country for the next four years if he manages to keep a coalition of three standing. parties.

Scholz needed 369 votes in Parliament, but received 395, slightly less than the 416 available in the alliance formed by the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP) and the environmental legend The Greens.

Scholz was then sworn in as chancellor by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Berlin’s Bellevue Palace. He is the fourth head of government for the SPD since the fall of Nazism, after Willy Brandt (1969-1974), Helmut Schmidt (1974-1982) and Gerhard Schroeder (1998-2005). The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Merkel’s conservative party, returns to the opposition after 16 years in power.

Like his predecessor, Scholz is seen as pragmatic and uncharismatic, but also as a goal-seeker capable of dealing with thorny issues.

Rise amidst the pandemic

Low profile, he saw his popularity soar during the pandemic, when, as finance minister, he instituted substantial state subsidies to protect the national economy.

Scholz is also one of the authors of the European Union recovery fund, an unprecedented instrument that will distribute 750 billion euros among member states to ensure the bloc’s economic recovery.

The “traffic light” coalition agreement calls for an increase in the minimum wage from 9.60 to 12 euros an hour, the legalization of marijuana for adults and that 80% of Germany’s energy will be produced from renewable sources by 2030.

In addition, Scholz has pledged to distribute €1 billion in bonuses to health workers on the frontlines against the pandemic.

The new government takes office at a time of explosion of new Covid-19 cases in the country, which has been breaking records of daily contagions, while deaths returned to the levels of the end of February.

Scholz advocates mandatory vaccination against Covid, and Parliament is expected to start discussing the issue in the coming days.

Currently, people who have not been immunized or are not newly cured of the disease cannot attend leisure places and non-essential businesses.

congratulations

Following Scholz’s election by the Bundestag, China’s President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the new chancellor.

In the text, the president highlights the “great importance of relations” between the two countries and says he is willing to “work to take bilateral ties to a new level.”

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wished for a “good start” to her term and said she was waiting “with impatience to continue a credible collaboration for a strong Europe”. (ANSA)

