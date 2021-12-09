Olaf Scholz: who is the new leader of Germany who takes over after Angela Merkel’s 16 years in office

A poster of Olaf Scholz as candidate for Chancellor of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, SPD, is placed on a board for the September 26 German general election in Bonn, Germany, September 20, 2021

‘If you want Scholz, vote SPD’: Olaf Scholz presented himself as a candidate for continuity in his campaign

He won Germany’s general election and now the politician who was Chancellor Angela Merkel’s deputy for three years takes office.

Olaf Scholz managed to leave his old technocratic image behind and secured a deal to govern with the Greens and the Free Democrats.

The 63-year-old former mayor of Hamburg has promised voters continuity after 16 years under the conservative Merkel, even though he is a candidate for the rival Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The Vice Chancellor (right) was part of the Merkel government for nearly three years

His pragmatic way of dealing with the covid-19 pandemic crisis has earned him high praise and high approval ratings.

