Ômicron appears to have a higher risk of reinfection, but is less severe

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Wednesday (8) that the omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to have a higher rate of reinfection, but causes less severe symptoms.

“Preliminary data from South Africa suggest an increased risk of reinfection by omicron, but more data is needed to draw stronger conclusions. There is also evidence to suggest that omicron causes less severe symptoms than delta,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press meeting in Geneva.

In order to quickly obtain a more accurate picture of the variant’s characteristics, he urged all countries to contribute to its evaluation by transmitting their data to WHO and, at the same time, requested that they continue their efforts in the field of vaccination and respect for gestures of barrier.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan also referred to preliminary studies published in recent days that appear to show that the omicron variant makes the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine less effective, but urged extreme caution in interpreting the data.

“There is wide variation in the reduction in the effectiveness of antibodies ranging from 4 to 5 times less to 40 times less in these different studies”, which are limited to their effect on antibodies, “when we know that the immune system is something much more complex. “, he pointed out.

“It is premature to conclude that reducing antibody neutralizing activity should result in a significant decrease in vaccine effectiveness,” he added.