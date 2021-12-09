Ômicron appears to have higher reinfection rate, but mild symptoms, says WHO – 12/08/2021

The omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to have a higher rate of reinfection, but causing milder symptoms, said on Wednesday (8) the WHO (World Health Organization), while Pfizer and BioNTech ensured that their anti-covid vaccine is “effective” against this strain after three doses of the immunizing agent.

“Preliminary data from South Africa suggest an increased risk of reinfection by omicrons, but more data are needed to draw more solid conclusions,” said cautiously Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a press meeting in Geneva.

“There is also evidence to suggest that omicron causes less severe symptoms than delta [a variante mais dominante atualmente], but it’s too early to be sure,” he added.

Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories, in turn, insisted on the effectiveness of their current vaccine against the omicron variant.

These announcements were preceded by high-level UN and White House scientists, who point out that a priori existing anti-covid vaccines remain pertinent against omicron, whose recent discovery in South Africa has sparked a wave of panic.

American virologist Angela Rasmussen said the first data published by Pfizer and other independent studies were “at least encouraging”.

“A third dose will reduce the risk of infection in vaccinated people,” he told AFP.

Even so, he urged caution, noting that antibody levels – the only one that has been measured so far – are not the only way to deal with the disease.

Questions about effectiveness

The first results, very partial, of a study did not generate much optimism.

According to the AHRI (Africa Health Research Institute), the South African organization that sponsored one of the first studies on omicron resistance to vaccines, this variant “partially escapes the immunity given by the Pfizer vaccine”.

Michael Ryan, in charge of emergencies at WHO, highlighted that studies of this variant are still incipient.

The omicron was detected on November 24 by South African authorities and its presence has since been confirmed in dozens of countries.

“The general pattern we’re seeing so far doesn’t show an increase in severity. In fact, in some places in southern Africa, milder symptoms are reported,” the doctor said, in line with what he told AFP Anthony Fauci, White House scientific adviser.

However, omicron is “clearly very transmissible”, probably more so than delta, Fauci added.

Pfizer and BioNTech warned that “probably (the new variant) will not be sufficiently neutralized after two doses.”

But “the vaccine remains effective against the coronavirus, including the omicron variant, if three doses are administered,” they said, based on unpublished studies.

However, the two laboratories said they would continue working on “preparing a specific vaccine” against omicron, with the hope that “it will be available in March, if an adaptation is necessary”.

UN against mandatory vaccination

In any case, mandatory vaccination is not acceptable under any circumstances, warned the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Wednesday.

“Under no circumstances do people have to be vaccinated by force, although if a person refuses to comply with the obligation to be vaccinated, they could face legal consequences, such as an appropriate fine,” Michelle Bachelet said in a video message.

This, despite the concern in Europe, in the midst of a fifth wave caused by the delta variant.

Given the number of cases on the continent, WHO recommended better protect children, currently the most affected group, and leave mandatory vaccination as a “last resort”.

To avoid new school closures and the return of distance education, the European arm of the WHO advises to reinforce testing in schools and contemplate the vaccination of school children.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a tightening of restrictions, with widespread teleworking from Monday and the obligation to present health passports in some places.

Norway also announced measures, such as limiting, from Thursday, the number of people in meetings.

The Danish government, in turn, decided to extend the Christmas break by four days and imposed the generalization of telework as long as it is possible from December 10th. In addition, bars and restaurants are expected to close at midnight.

In Austria, meanwhile, the celebrated Opera Ball, scheduled for February 24 in Vienna, has been canceled for the second year in a row because of the pandemic.