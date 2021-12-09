Ômicron is 4 times more transmissible than delta, study concludes

Ômicron (Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) – The omicron variant of Covid-19 is 4.2 times more transmissible in the early stage of the disease than delta, according to a study by a scientist who advises the Ministry of Health in Japan. confirm fears about the degree of contagion of the new strain.

Hiroshi Nishiura, a professor of health and environmental science at Kyoto University and an expert in mathematical modeling of infectious diseases, analyzed genome data available as of Nov. 26 in South Africa’s Gauteng province.

“The omicron variant transmits more and escapes more of naturally built immunity and through vaccines,” Nishiura said at the conclusion of the study, presented during a meeting of the ministry’s advisory panel on Wednesday.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

There are fears that the omicron will do even more damage than the delta around the world. The World Health Organization has warned that the new variant could fuel outbreaks with “severe consequences”.

However, the jump in the number of infections in South Africa following the emergence of the variant has not yet filled hospitals, prompting some optimism that the omicron causes mostly mild cases. Pfizer and BioNTec said this week that a booster dose of the immunizer manufactured by the pair could increase protection against the variant.

Read too:

• Pfizer says protection against Ômicron requires three doses

Nishiura’s study was neither peer-reviewed nor published in a scientific journal. The analysis used the same method the scientist applied in a July study published by Eurosurveillance on predicting delta dominance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Hundreds of researchers around the world are trying to accelerate the understanding of omicron, which is the most differentiated so far among the five most worrying variants identified by the WHO since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases in South Africa has risen quickly to close to 20,000 a day since the country reported the discovery two weeks ago. The total number of Covid infections in the country remained low in previous weeks, despite only 26% of the population having been fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“The vaccination rate was less than 30% and many people were probably naturally infected,” said Nishiura. “We need to pay close attention to future trends to see if the same will happen in countries with a high rate of mRNA vaccine use.”

sign up for Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that messes with your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related