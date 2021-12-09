Ômicron reaches 57 countries and raises alert for new infections, points out WHO

Ômicron (Getty Images)

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced, this Wednesday (8), that 57 countries have already confirmed cases of omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus that has been forcing governments to slow down their plans to reopen activities.

In Southern Africa, where the new variant was first discovered, pandemic indicators have rapidly worsened and isolated a group of worst-affected countries, including South Africa, from the rest of the world.

Despite the brand obtained by omicron, WHO says that Delta remains the predominant variant worldwide.

According to the organization, it is not yet known whether the new variant is more transmissible, but the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention is already working with the possibility of omicron becoming dominant on the European continent by January.

The WHO stated in its report that there is little evidence on the severity of omicron, but among the more than 200 cases identified in Europe, symptoms were mild and some patients had no symptoms at all.

Preliminary analyzes also suggest that mutations present in Ômicron may reduce antibody activities, reducing protection in natural immunity.

“WHO continues to work with researchers to understand the effectiveness of treatments for the omicron variant, but it is already confirming that interleukin-6 protein blockers and corticosteroids continue to be effective for severe cases of Covid-19”, says the entity.

Covid cases around the world

The incidence of Covid-19 cases peaked between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, says the WHO. During the period, 4 million new cases were confirmed and a 10% increase in the number of deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 265 million people have been infected and more than 5.2 million have died.

The African continent was the region where there was the biggest increase in new Covid-19 cases in the last week, with an increase of 79%. The Americas registered 21% more people infected.

The countries with the highest numbers of new cases are the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France and Russia. The WHO European office also says that the incidence of Covid-19 among children is 2-3 times higher than the population average.

According to the agency, the use of masks, ventilation in classrooms and routine tests are still extremely important.

