Ômicron variant: what you need to worry about when traveling to other countries

RIO – Cities in lockdown, countries with closed borders, new health control measures, suspended international flights. The Ômicron variant resurfaced a scenario of uncertainty already seen in other moments of the Covid-19 pandemic and lit the alert signal across the planet.

More communicable than Delta — which had already been causing a spike in cases in the Northern Hemisphere as temperatures dropped — and found in at least 45 countries, the new strain forced tourists around the world to get their feet back on the ground and reassess the risks involved in international travel with the pandemic still far from over.

Read more:see 40 countries open to Brazilian travelers, vaccinated or not

Below are some points travelers need to keep in mind when planning their trips. From the new rules of entry into countries that were already open to the risks of having to cancel plans to cross borders.

Is it safe to travel now?

A couple in the empty St. Stephen’s Cathedral square in Vienna during the Austrian lockdown in response to the Covid-19 case boom Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP

For infectologist Amanda Lara, a doctor at the Ambulatory of Travelers at Hospital das Clínicas, at USP’s Medical School, in São Paulo, this is a time of concern and caution:

— International travel is not currently the most suitable. Looking only at Brazil, the numbers of deaths and hospitalizations are falling. But the scenario out there reflects what can happen to us in the future. Not only because of the risk of introducing the new variant, but because we still don’t know how it can behave here and what exactly is the response of the vaccinees.

Vaccine passport:how to issue health certificates for France, Switzerland and Chile

But if you are going to travel in the coming months, she advises prioritizing destinations with a milder climate, allowing for more outdoor activities and less crowding. And without relaxing the most basic and known health security care.

— The use of a mask is still essential, especially indoors. On planes and airports, for example, you have to use a good PFF2 model, which nowadays is already quite affordable — he suggests.

Are there any risks of travel cancellations?

Bethlehem Hotel employee in Bethlehem cancels a reservation after Israel closes its borders to international travelers in response to new Ômicron variant Photo: HAZEM BADER / AFP

Ômicron has already caused travel restrictions to and from seven southern African countries, where it has been detected, and border closures for international tourists in Israel — beginning until next week. For lawyer Luciana Atheniense, specializing in traveler consumer rights, the moment further aggravates the uncertain scenario, typical of the pandemic. And it’s ripe for a wave of trip cancellations.

– A new variant or a new wave of cases are force majeure factors that can justify the cancellation of the trip by both the service provider and the contracting party, who can claim the right to health preservation so as not to be penalized – explains Luciana.

The legislation in force since the beginning of the pandemic, and which runs until March 2022, guarantees the reimbursement of the tourist product (package, ticket, etc.) within 12 months or in a credit of equal value. Regarding this second option, the lawyer recommends attention:

— With inflation and currency devaluation, consumers often lose out, because credit is hardly enough to make a trip at the same level in the future.

Attention to new measures

Passenger goes to a Covid-19 testing station at Los Angeles airport, USA Photo: MARIO TAMA / AFP

Even before the new variant appeared, the increase in cases in Europe had already been leading local governments to adopt stricter circulation controls, with emphasis on the lockdown imposed in Austria in November, which should end next Sunday. In Germany, there are studies on early closing of bars and clubs, for example.

Other countries have changed their entry rules for travelers from abroad. The United States reduced from 72 hours to 24 hours before the trip the Covid-19 test that must be submitted by travelers. To enter the United Kingdom, vaccinated tourists must present a PCR collected 48 hours before the trip and another one, taken soon after disembarking, and wait for the result in isolation.

Travel to USA:from visas to vaccinations, what you need to know about traveling back home

France also changed its rules this week. Now it asks for a test done up to 48 hours before boarding and a declaration from the traveler agreeing to be tested as soon as it lands in the country. In Switzerland, to the PCR carried out up to 72 hours before the flight, the traveler must add another one, carried out between the fourth and seventh days in the country.

Podcasts

To the point Understand the tension between Russia and Ukraine and the risk of conflict



Lauro and Gabeira The Lula/Alckmin alliance is on the way, but definition still takes time



Malu is ON Renata Abreu: Candidates for the 3rd route will have to be detached and support Moro



CBN Panorama Ordinance with rules for travelers; Senate votes exemption from the payroll; democracy summit





So many tests, of course, put an extra expense on the travel budget. For Lorena Ávila, a partner at the A1 travel agency, these exams, and their costs, should be part of the planning of any trip these days.

— We even advise leaving Brazil already with the test for the return scheduled, because in many cities the demand is great and you may not be able to do it in time to return — he advises.

His agency has even launched a new service to update the entry rules for customers. Sign of the times:

— A lot of people were concerned only with where we can enter, but the pandemic shows that we must always pay attention to the rules of circulation in each country or even state.