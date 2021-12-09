On CNN Alta: Spielberg talks about the debut of “Amor, Sublime Amor”

Hits theaters this Thursday, the remake of the classic 1957 New York love and rivalry story, “Love, Sublime Love” – this time directed by none other than acclaimed Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg. The big-screen adaptation was based on a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Awards winner Tony Kushner.

The film stars actor Ansel Elgort (“It’s the Fault of the Stars”), playing Tony, and actress Rachel Zegler, playing Maria.

In addition to the young actors in the lead roles, the cast also features veteran actress Rita Moreno, one of three artists who have been honored with Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Peabody awards. Moreno also participated in the first film adaptation of Amor, Sublime Amor, made in 1961.

In an interview with Mari Palma, presenter of Em Alta CNN, Spielberg said that he always wanted to make a musical. “For me, without a doubt, the greatest musical ever written for the stage was ‘Amor, Sublime Amor’. I’ve always loved this musical, since I was little, and I first heard the record at the age of 10 – and I memorized it all in two weeks. It was just unavoidable, if I were to really take it seriously, be brave and enter the world of musical language, I would do ‘Amor, Sublime Amor’.”

Mari Palma also spoke with the film’s protagonist, Rachel Zegler, who, to try for a role in the film, sent a video of her singing to Spielberg in 2018. “It was a long year of auditions, it was a huge process, I met a lot of people. I think it took six months before I met Steven in person, and then it took another six months before I got the part.”

You can check out the interview with Oscar winner Steven Spielberg and actress Rachel Zegler on Saturday’s “On CNN” this Saturday (11), which airs at noon on CNN Brazil. Remembering that you can also check out previous episodes of CNN Em Alta and other interviews with great artists on CNN Brasil Soft’s Youtube channel.

Check out the trailer below: