One of the highlights of Sevilla, Fernando enters the sights of the Brazilian giant for 2022 | Palm trees | Seville

Unknown in Brazilian soil, Fernando, 34 years old, could be painting in Brazilian football in 2022. The Brazilian has a contract with Sevilla until the middle of the season in European football and, at the moment, he does not know if he will or not your contract renewed.

Fernando is a spawn of Vila Nova and came to European football early on. His first club on the old continent was Porto. At the Portuguese club, he gained prominence and went to play in the Premier League, where he signed with Manchester City.

Three seasons at Manchester City, Fernando left for Turkish football and, after that, he still managed to return to the first level of European football, to play in La Liga, with the colors of Sevilla, where he has been playing since 2019.

With the Spanish club, he has a contract until July 2022 and can already sign a pre-contract with any team from January of next year. Knowing this, Abel Ferreira would have asked to hire the Brazilian midfielder.

Fernando at Palmeiras?

According to Thiago Rabelo, Abel Ferreira would have asked Palmeiras to hire Fernando for the year 2022. The hiring is precisely for the departure of Felipe Melo, 38, who has not had his contract renewed.

Close to renewing his contract, Abel Ferreira insisted on asking the club to hire the player. This is one of the demands that the Portuguese coach would have made to stay in Verdão for the year 2022. The journalist, however, did not provide further information, but stressed that Fernando’s arrival is also due to Danilo and Danilo’s lack of experience. Patrick de Paula.