One of the world’s leading biopirates, Russian is sentenced to 11 years in prison in Brazil

RIO – Russian biologist Kirill Sergeevich Kravchenko, 36, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for international trafficking in wild animals. Considered one of the greatest biopirates in the world, he was arrested in July this year during Operation Leshy, carried out by the Federal Police in conjunction with the PRF, Ibama and Interpol. The sentence that condemned the Russian was handed down in the 1st Federal Court of Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, by Judge Ana Emilia Rodrigues Aires, on December 3rd.

For the judge, Kirill was “a central and key player in the criminal organization”. The Russian was active by traveling to countries around the world and capturing snakes, lizards and other reptiles, as well as insects, to be sold illegally to international buyers. Once captured, the animals would be publicized by other members of the organization in specialized forums or sold at a stand at the Terraristika store, at the reptile fair in Hamm, Germany.

Along with three other foreigners, Kirill would be part of an international animal trafficking organization with activities on five continents and over 15 countries, including Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Australia, Japan and Argentina.

Among the people helping Kirill sell the animals would be his ex-wife, Ekaterina Burukhina, and his current partner, Ekaterina Kravchenko. The two would, according to the investigation, be responsible for managing communities and forums on social networks dedicated to the trade in exotic animals. In a Facebook profile named Burukhina’s by the PF’s investigation, the woman, who resides in St. Petersburg, appears posing with different types of reptiles. He also maintains a YouTube channel with more than 700,000 subscribers, where he posts videos with the animals.





Kirill Sergeevich Kravchenko was convicted of attempting to export prohibited goods; for the capture of wild animals; for transporting, holding in captivity and selling wild animals; for ill-treatment with the aggravation of death of animals. For transporting many poisonous animals, he was also convicted of putting another person’s life or health in danger.

Sought, Kirill’s defense has yet to respond to the report’s requests.

26 jararacas in a backpack

Kravchenko had already been detained three more times. The first one was in 2017, when trying to enter Amsterdam, Holland, with a suitcase full of animals native to Brazil. Kirill was traveling to Russia, and he took in a backpack 26 jararacas, 10 poisonous frogs, 33 cockroaches and some specimens of rare lizards. Since then, Kirill Kravchenko has been monitored by Ibama.

Kirill’s two other arrests were this year in Brazil. The first one was on January 20, at Guarulhos Airport, in Greater São Paulo, while the man was trying to board for Russia. The animals were inside his carry-on luggage and were identified on the airport’s x-ray. Inside the suitcase, there were 294 animals: 50 lizards of three species, 1 adult spider and 50 offspring, 20 frogs of four species and 100 invertebrates of different species.

At the time, the Russian argued that the animals would be taken to his country and used in research at the veterinary medicine laboratory where he worked. He was fined by Ibama and had his passport withheld by the PF, before being released.

Kirill’s second arrest was on the Presidente Dutra highway, in Seropédica, Rio de Janeiro, in an action by the Federal Highway Police, on June 18th. PRF stopped the bus Kirill was on and found 320 animals with the biologist.

His preventive detention took place within the scope of Operation Leshy, which fought the crime of animal trafficking. During the investigation, police found records of 48 business transactions on Kirill’s cell phone involving the animals he trafficked. In one of them, which caught the attention of the police, she was negotiating the sale of a snake of the species Bothrops marajoensis, venomous snake that is only found on the island of Marajó, Pará, and in the delta of the Amazon. Furthermore, it was revealed that just before being arrested in January, Kirill went to Serra Geral National Park, on the border between Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. Part of the animals seized at the airport came precisely from this region.