‘Only Flamengo. Single. Hug for everyone’

Sérvio Nemanja Matic said that, in Brazilian football, he would only play for Flamengo and remembered his compatriot Petkovic, who is one of the idols of the carioca club’s fans

Manchester United were 1-1 with Young Boys, this Wednesday (8), by the Champions League. Classified for the round of 16, the club is now awaiting the draw to know who will face. After the match, the Flamengo was the subject of the interview of Nemanja Matić.

United returns to the field by Premier League this Saturday (11), at 2:30 pm, for an away match against the Norwich, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

The midfielder of the English team has already defended the Benfica and wasted a Portuguese when talking to “TNT”. And, asked about Brazilian football, he said he would only act in Flamengo.

“Only Flamengo. Single. by Petkovic. Pet. Send a hug to everyone,” said the midfielder.

Serbian as Petkovic, Matić knows from the history that the compatriot has the club the Rio de Janeiro. Petkovic is one of Flamengo’s biggest idols.

The midfielder’s idolatry began when he noted the goal of the tri-championship in 2001 over the Vasco and by commanding the club in the title of brazilian 2009, breaking a 17-year fast without winning the competition.

It was at Flamengo that Petkovic also decided to end his career. He played until 2010 and participated in a duel against the Corinthians, in 2011, a match that marked the Serbian’s farewell to the pitch.