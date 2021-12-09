Ordinance mandates a 5-day quarantine for unvaccinated tourists

The federal government published, this Thursday (9/12), the inter-ministerial ordinance that defines the rules for the entry of travelers from abroad in Brazil. The document was released in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU). The rule takes effect from Saturday (11/12).

According to the text, tourists must present a PCR test with a negative result for Covid-19 and proof of vaccination of the immunization agents approved by the ANS or the WHO. If the Brazilian or foreign traveler is not vaccinated, he must undergo a quarantine period of five days before continuing his trip across the country.

For those who enter the country by land, proof of vaccination will only be required for those who have not been tested before the trip.

The rule does not apply to travelers arriving from Paraguay, residents of twin cities, in a situation of vulnerability to humanitarian actions or due to a humanitarian crisis. Cargo carriers are also not subject to this standard.

See the full ordinance:

The publication of the ordinance was announced by the ministers of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, of the Attorney General of the Union (AGU), Bruno Bianco, and of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, at a press conference at Palácio do Planalto, on Tuesday (7th). /12).

The measure is a response to a request from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the federal government to take actions to contain the spread of the micron variant of the new coronavirus.

The regulatory agency’s recommendation is that travelers be required to present proof of immunization against Covid-19 to enter the country. In the case of unvaccinated ones, Anvisa advised that self-quarantine be carried out for at least five days. In addition, according to the state, all travelers, immunized or not, should provide a negative Covid-19 test and the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV).

Despite Anvisa’s guidelines, the requirement of proof of vaccination was harshly criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

On Tuesday, in an agenda in Rio de Janeiro, the minister said that, before implementing the requirement for a vaccination card against Covid-19 for travelers, it is necessary to increase immunization rates. “It is necessary to expand people’s access to the vaccine before wanting to curtail individual freedoms,” he said.

Later, at a press conference at the Planalto Palace, Queiroga paraphrased President Bolsonaro and said: “Sometimes it is better to lose your life than to lose your freedom.”

Even with the criticisms of the President of the Republic and the Minister of Health, the content of the ordinance published on Thursday follows exactly the recommendations proposed by Anvisa.

Recommendation

Anvisa’s recommendation was made on November 25 of this year. As a justification, the regulatory agency alleges that the lack of a policy for charging vaccination certificates may turn Brazil into a destination for tourists without vaccination.

The health agency suggests that only foreigners who have taken, at least 14 days, the 2nd dose or the single application of any vaccine approved by Anvisa or the World Health Organization be allowed. country is prohibited by land and sea. An inter-ministerial ordinance releases air transport.

The recommendation highlights three other points: testing for the vaccinated and unvaccinated, the traveler’s health declaration and self-quarantine until the result of the PCR or antigen test, carried out from the fifth day onwards.

In the case of self-quarantine, the agency also suggests the existence of a term delivered to the Federal Police (PF), for example, with the location where the isolation will be carried out.

On Monday (6/12), Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave the government 48 hours to comment on the delay in updating the rules for the entry of travelers in Brazil. The minister’s determination followed a request from the Sustainability Network party.