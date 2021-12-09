Outbreak of ‘hand-foot-mouth’ syndrome in children lights up alert; know symptoms

Hand-foot-mouth syndrome is caused by the Coxsackie virus, attacks the digestive system and is highly contagious. The main feature of the disease is the appearance of blisters on the skin in the three regions of the body, hence the name. In Araguaiana (TO), day care centers register 61 cases of ‘hand-foot-mouth’ syndrome in children in one week

Symptoms include fever, malaise, sore throat and skin sores. At the end of November, Palmas had already issued an alert for the syndrome. Most of those infected are children under the age of five, but the disease is highly contagious and can affect adults. Sore throat caused by the infection can make the child stop eating and drink enough water, causing dehydration.

Lack of hand hygiene can contaminate surfaces, facilitating transmission through contact with certain objects. The main guideline is for those who present symptoms to stay at home and redouble hygiene care.