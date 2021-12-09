Outbreak of lesions that cause itching have moths as a cause, says Brazilian Society of Dermatology in technical note | Pernambuco

Share this news on WhatsApp

The technical note is signed by doctors Cláudia Ferraz and Vidal Haddad Junior. In the document, they claim that “the mystery is solved”, as the existence of bristles released by moths of the genus Hylesia was proven in the examinations carried out.

In images taken with a microscope, dermatologists found moth bristles on the skin of patients. This material, according to the technical note, can remain on the skin for days and even weeks, causing dermatitis.

One of the investigated hypotheses was that of scabies, known as scabies. The researchers considered this line of investigation to be “absurd” due to the type of transmission, the distribution and appearance of the lesions, and the fact that no mites were found in many examination samples.

“We reached the conclusion, the diagnosis of dermatitis caused by moths. This diagnosis was well established due to the characteristics of the lesions, which were located in the area of ​​the arms, exposed area, and also at the time of the year, when there is a natural proliferation of moths”, said dermatologist Cláudia Ferraz.

Ferraz, who is also vice president of the SBD in Pernambuco and a professor at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), pointed out that the communities in which symptoms began to appear, in the North Zone of Recife, reiterated the diagnosis.

“‘[São] communities that border forest areas, such as the Atlantic Forest, which is the case of the places that started these outbreaks, there in the region of Guabiraba and Dois Irmãos,” he explained.

Also according to the doctor, the bristles are released by moths during flight and thus come into contact with the skin, causing an allergic reaction with a lot of irritation and itching. She also said that direct contact with the insect is not necessary. to be affected. The flight is enough, which can release the bristles, carried by the air.

“This flight usually occurs at night. It is no wonder that patients report that this itching is more intense at night and, in addition to falling on the skin surface, they can stay on furniture, on clothes, if they come into contact with them. moths,” declared Cláudia Ferraz.

Another factor that helped researchers make the diagnosis is the fact that there are no symptoms associated with itching, as occurs in viral and infection conditions.. There is no headache and malaise, just the itching, which can last between seven and 20 days, depending on the intensity of the rash.

“The treatment depends on the intensity of the symptoms. More localized lesions, we usually manage with the application of medications in cream, with corticoids, which have anti-inflammatory power, often associated with antihistamines, to reduce this itching, and in very severe cases, oral corticosteroids,” said the dermatologist.

It is also recommended that patients apply cold compresses to the lesions, but that, mainly, they seek healthcare facilities to receive adequate treatment. Self-medication is not recommended.

“If there is a perception of moths in the area, we recommend placing damp cloths on the surfaces to remove possible bristles deposited in those places. Another guideline that we also draw attention to is to avoid killing moths. They are essential in the biological cycle and for the balance of nature itself. We are the ones bordering the forest site, so let’s learn to deal with these natural cycles of the animal,” he said.

O g1 contacted the Health Departments of Pernambuco and Recife to find out if the investigation of the case continues, even with the diagnosis of SBD. The State Department of Health reported that it continues with the investigation with the municipalities.

Earlier, the Executive Secretariat for Health Surveillance of Recife reinforced the request for residents of the capital not to self-medicate and look for a health unit so that a professional in the area can make the diagnosis and properly treat the symptoms.

In addition, he recommended that people not kill the moths and that, if they can, put screens at home and keep doors and windows closed at dusk.

The Hylesia moth has a habit of flying, especially in the late afternoon. With this, it is also recommended to reduce external lights, do not leave clothes on the clothesline at dusk, wipe the furniture with a cloth with water to avoid spreading bristles if they are there, and keep your hands always clean to avoid a secondary infection.