Outside of Secret Truths and Globo, Camila Queiroz uses Angel to earn · TV News

Even outside the final recordings of Verdades Secretas 2 and Globo, Camila Queiroz continues to ride the wave of her most famous character. The actress was announced last Tuesday (7) as an ambassador for an Italian lingerie brand. But everything reminded the nymphet of the novel by Walcyr Carrasco : from the soundtrack to the party look.

The celebration took place at the Golden Hall of the Municipal Theater of São Paulo. Several artists were invited, including some (few) castmates from Verdades Secretas, such as Bruno Montaleone, who is part of the same agency that manages Camila’s career, and Mayara Russi, who plays the plus size model Vitória.

Camila’s husband, actor Klebber Toledo, and the cast of the reality show Marriage to the Blind, which the actress presents on Netflix, were also present.

According to the TV news, who was in the commercial was impressed by references to Camila Queiroz’s first television role. The songs that played at the party and rocked the event were part of the soundtrack for the two seasons of the series.

In addition, some scenes and photos of Camila Queiroz as Angel were shown on screens. The objective was precisely to remember and recreate the atmosphere of Globo’s production.

Camila Queiroz signed with Intimissimi, an Italian lingerie and nightwear brand, one of the most important in the world. She will be the brand’s ambassador in Brazil. Intimissimi sponsored the pieces used by the Secret Truths 2 team in the countless sex scenes of Globoplay’s production.

Losing advertising contracts was one of the main fears of Camila Queiroz’s fatigue after her troubled departure from Globo. The former model is one of the most accepted names by brands in recent years. She has also recently done commercials for luxury handbag brand Carolina Herrera.

Camila Queiroz didn’t renew her contract with Globo and didn’t record the final scenes of Verdades Secretas 2 because she didn’t agree with how the story was conducted. The network claimed that it made exaggerated demands, such as defining marketing pieces that would be released in a probable third season of the series.