Owner of a large European club is interested in acquiring part of SAF Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia





Cruzeiro Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) is already arousing enthusiasm from international investors, and the end of 2021 could hold big news for the star-studded fan. According to Itatiaia’s findings, a group that owns a large club in Europe is interested in acquiring shares of Cruzeiro SAF, and awaits the resolution of issues related to the increase in the percentage that can be transferred to interested parties. This subject will be voted on at the Deliberative Council starring next week, on December 17th.

Currently, Cruzeiro’s statute allows the transfer of only 49% of the institution’s shares in negotiations with the market. This detail has been an obstacle for SAF agreements.

The report sought out the executive of XP Investimentos, Pedro Mesquita, who confirmed the international group’s interest in the shares of Cruzeiro SAF. To Itatiaia, Mesquita said that this investor has an unshakable reputation, good financial capacity and that the group does own a large European club.

Also according to the Head of XP Investimentos, the more specific data of the conversations are confidential, as well as the name of the European team that has already expressed interest in Cruzeiro SAF. All because of confidentiality agreements established.

In addition to this possibility, which is the most advanced, there are other investors who have also shown interest. There are no Brazilian groups in conversation, guaranteed the XP executive. Mesquita also stated that all those who sought information were foreigners and supported by investments in football.

Cruzeiro hopes to enter 2022 and celebrate the club’s anniversary with at least one investment partnership well underway.

The subject of foreign interest in SAF Cruzeiro’s shares was also addressed by the Deus Me Dibre website.

