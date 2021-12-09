Pact that declared the end of the Soviet Union celebrates its 30th anniversary; understand the reasons for the collapse | World

On December 8, 1991, the then leaders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine confidentially signed an unofficial document called the Pact of Belaveja, which marked the creation of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The document confirmed the dissolution of the Soviet Union, establishing the structure of the CIS as the political model for the former bloc.

The entity was open to the incorporation of countries other than the three signatories, and, throughout December and the following months, other former Soviet republics – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – too adhered to the treaty.

“At that time, no organ of power in the Soviet Union functioned normally. The country was on the brink of dangerous anarchy”, recalled Guennádi Burbulis, one of the allies of the first president of the Russian Federation, Boris Iéltsin.

In the mid-1980s, the Soviet Union looked like an indestructible country. But the dream ended in just a few years.

Why did this happen? See below some of the factors considered determining:

Oil prices and economic inefficiency

“The real date of the collapse of the USSR is well known. It is not the day the Belaveja agreements were signed, nor the day of the August coup [de 1991]. It’s September 13, 1985, when Saudi Arabia’s oil minister, [Ahmed] Yamani declared that the country would leave the agreement on restricting oil production and began to increase its market share,” wrote Egor Gaidar, the idealizer of the radical economic reforms that took place in post-Soviet Russia in the 1990s.

“Saudi Arabia increased oil production by 5.5 times and thus commodity prices fell by 6.1 times,” he wrote.

Former Foreign Economic Relations Minister Piotr Aven supports this interpretation of events. “It was a major turning point in 1986, when oil prices dropped and all possibilities to generate revenue disappeared,” Aven said.

He explains that oil revenues made it possible to buy grain (the USSR imported 17% of the product). The drop in oil prices coincided with the economic slowdown that, according to Aven, began in the 1960s. This long-term trend, along with the drop in oil prices, led to the collapse of the Soviet economic model.

Several historians, however, believe that despite the inefficiencies of the Soviet economy and the notorious scarcity of the most basic consumer goods, the situation was not so bad. Renowned Soviet-American sociologist Vladímir Shlapentokh agrees that the economic slowdown was affecting the population, but says it was not enough to lead to the country’s collapse.

“All these deficiencies were of a very chronic nature and were not fatal – a sick person, as well as a sick society, can live for a long time,” he says. According to official Soviet statistics, GDP declined for the first time only in 1990, a year before the collapse.

In the late 1980s, during the period of Perestroika, the violence caused by the search for independence of certain Soviet republics grew. The first instance of ethnic violence from these nationalist republics occurred in late 1986 in the then capital of Kazakhstan, Almaty, when young Kazakhs, frustrated with the appointment of an ethnic Russian as head of the republic, started riots.

In addition to conflicts in the city of Sumgait, Azerbaijan, and violent events in Tbilisi and Baku (in Georgia and Azerbaijan, respectively), the bloodiest conflict occurred in Karabakh, between Azerbaijan and Armenia – considered “one of the main triggers politicians who initiated the disintegration of the USSR”.

In the late 1980s, hundreds of people were victims of ethnic conflicts in the territory of the Soviet Union. However, even in 1990, most Soviet republics did not want to leave the USSR and, according to Russian historian Aleksandr Chubin, “the situation appeared relatively calm, and only the Baltic States and Georgia had firmly chosen the separatist path.”

“Despite all the danger of the national-separatist movements to the structure of the USSR state, they did not have enough potential for the destruction of the Soviet Union”, argues the historian.

Weak economic performance and rising nationalism were important, but historians say the mistakes of Soviet leaders and Perestroika, which began in the early 1980s, also played a crucial role in the future of the USSR.

There is a popular conspiracy theory in Russia that Gorbachev deliberately tried to destroy socialism and the Soviet Union. Historians, however, do not take this seriously, as there are no indications that the first president of the USSR wanted to undermine his own government. On the contrary, the aim of Perestroika was to reform the Soviet system, which showed signs of degradation. Gorbachev’s first reforms, called the “acceleration” of the economy, were supposed to unleash the potential of “modernized socialism”. However, despite good intentions, the reforms led to a downward spiral that weakened the state.

“In a desperate search for ways to modernize the economy, Gorbachev initiated a radical process of democratization that made the death of the Soviet system and the empire inevitable,” said sociologist Shlapentokh.