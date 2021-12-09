Palmeiras Notifies Burger King for “Ambush Marketing” and Demands That Advertisement Be Taken Off | sport business

Palmeiras notified the Burger King restaurant chain, this Wednesday, because of advertising that makes reference to the club.

In the extrajudicial notification, the association demands that “all and any posts” related to the commercial be removed, as well as a public and immediate retraction, under threat of taking the case to court.

Palmeiras claims that there was “ambush marketing”, when advertising is done by a brand without it being a sponsor of the club, federation or event. In this case, Burger King is not a sponsor.

The fast-food chain created the advertisement to promote a new sandwich, made with pork, a nickname given by rivals to Palmeiras and shouted by the fans in the stands. In addition to Palmeiras, other clubs are indirectly portrayed: Corinthians, Santos, São Paulo and Flamengo.

The Palmeirense legal department is based on some laws. Article 87 of the Pelé Law establishes that “symbols”, “names” and “nicknames” are the exclusive property of sporting entities.

Federal Law 9,279/96, in articles 189 and 195, stipulates that anyone who reproduces registered trademarks without authorization from the owner commits a crime. There is also a crime of unfair competition in cases where someone uses expressions or signs in order to create confusion between products.

Sought by the report, Burger King says in a note that the proposal was to present the new sandwich to the public in a fun way. The company emphasizes that it did not mention any club directly.

– About the notification of Palmeiras, received by Burger King, in relation to the Whopper Costela launch campaign, the brand emphasizes that its objective was to present the new product in a fun way, showing the unique taste of pork. Burger King clarifies that at no time did they mention any football club directly.

Palmeiras was also contacted by ge. The club confirmed, via the press office, that it sent the extrajudicial notification. The club also spoke through the club’s lawyer, André Sica.