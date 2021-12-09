Palmeiras probe striker Agustín Álvarez, Uruguayan jewel who scored a hat-trick for Corinthians

Looking for reinforcements for the attack, Palmeiras probed the situation of striker Agustín Álvarez, 20-year-old jewel of Peñarol and the Uruguayan national team

In search of reinforcements for the attack, the palm trees probed the attacker’s situation Agustín Álvarez, 20 years old jewel of the Peñarol and of the Uruguayan team.

The information was first disclosed by journalist Jorge Nicola, in his blog on the portal Yahoo!, and confirmed by the ESPN.com.br with sources in Uruguay.

According to people heard by the report, however, it is a complicated negotiation.

Although Álvarez is in the profile desired by Verdão (young, promising and with resale potential), his fine for foreign teams is US$ 20 million (BRL 111.21 million).

In addition, the athlete’s fatigue already has proposals from European clubs by the center forward, and the idea of ​​the people who take care of Agustín’s career is a sale to the “Old Continente” – the athlete’s contract with the Carboners goes until 2024.

Agustín Álvarez celebrates after scoring for Peñarol over Athletico-PR ERNESTO RYAN/AFP via Getty Images

According to sources, a negotiation with Palmeiras would not be ruled out, but his staff would have to assess whether the proposal would be interesting for the player.

Revealed by Peñarol himself, Álvarez has been on the professional team since 2020, when he did 9 goals in 28 matches right after rising from base.

In season 2021, however, he exploded for good: so far, they are already 23 try and two assists in 39 duels.

Two Brazilian clubs, by the way, have already been victims of the young Uruguayan striker: Corinthians and Athletic-PR.

the killer made a hat trick (three goals) against Timão, on May 13, and one against Hurricane, on September 23, in duels for the South American Cup.