Parents find kidnapped son after 14 years of searching in China; see video

After 14 years of searching, a couple from China found their kidnapped son in the southeastern city of Shenzhen, when he was just four years old. The father, Sun Haiyang, and the mother, Peng Siying, sold properties to finance the search and offered up to a reward of 200,000 yuan (BRL 176,000 at current prices) for information about Sun Zhuo’s whereabouts.

The story was the inspiration for the movie “Dearest” (2014), directed by Peter Chan. The boy was taken by a man who offered him a toy and candy and has not been seen since. Over the years, parents have received numerous false alarms that their child has been found, all discarded after DNA testing. This year, however, Shenzhen police confirmed after an examination that the missing son lived in Shandong, eastern China.

The reunion took place this Monday, organized by the country’s Ministry of Public Security. Authorities tracked down the missing son after facial recognition technology identified the suspect, surnamed Wu. The man was arrested on charges of committing two child abductions, including Zhuo’s. The boy’s adoptive father and mother were released on bail and are awaiting judgment in the case.

In an interview with China Central Television, Sun Zhuo said that he does not intend to live with his biological parents, as his adoptive parents have taken care of him for more than ten years, but he stressed that he now has two families.

“I have a new home now, but they’re both my parents,” said the young man, who is in his final year of high school.

According to the Global Times portal, since the Ministry of Public Security launched the missing child alert platform called Tuanyuan (Reunion, in Portuguese) in 2016 and launched a national campaign against human trafficking in January, a total of 8,307 lost children were found until November.