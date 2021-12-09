Patrícia Poeta will take over Globo’s ‘Encontro’ program | Television

Fátima Bernardes will no longer be ahead of the “Encontro” program in 2022. After some problems that Globo faced with the presenter, the Marinho family station decided to replace Túlio Gadêlha’s girlfriend with Patrícia Poeta, who already fills this space in the morning attraction in the absence of a communicator.

According to journalist Alessandro Lo Bianco, who was at the “The Afternoon Is Yours” of Rede TV!, the top management of the station would already be dissatisfied with Fátima due to the absence of the presenter for several days in the program. The last straw would have been a request for a vacation in December, given that William Bonner’s ex-wife had already spent more than a month at home recovering from surgery.

Also according to the journalist, Globo no longer wants to waste time. In the first semester, Fátima should be replaced, and the presenter of “É de Casa” will remain in her place permanently. The scheduled date for the definitive departure from Fátima is April 2022.

Before her debut on “É de Casa”, Patrícia has already been on SPTV 1st edition between 2001 and 2003, in addition to other journalistic programs, as anchor of Jornal Nacional alongside Bonner. The communicator was also in charge of Fantástico for three years and served as presenter and reporter. Eventually, Poet already presented the “Encounter” when Fátima needed to be away.

‘Meeting’ program

Globo’s morning show premiered on June 25, 2012. “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes” replaced “TV Globinho” and began right after “Bem Estar”. Within the attraction that mixes information and entertainment, the journalist took her first steps and ventured into a non-journalistic program.

In this first phase, his team included journalist Lair Rennó, reporters Lilia Teles, Gabriela Lian, and Aline Prado. To make the program even lighter, the attraction had comedians Marcos Veras and Victor Sarro. Finally, all editions ended with some musical attraction, and this remains until today.

Boninho’s entry as director made the program undergo some changes. Starting with the scenario, which received greater interactivity. In addition, more attractions started to go to the Fatima attraction. In 2020, “Encontro” returned to Globo’s grid, but without the audience due to the new coronavirus. During this period, “Mais Você” became a painting in which Ana Maria appeared through the screen. Also in June of last year, Patrícia Poeta and Fernanda Gentil were in charge during the presenter’s vacation.

Some presenters have already replaced Fátima in the “Encontro”, such as Ana Furtado, Lair Rennó, Dan Stulbach, Marcos Veras, Tiago Leifert and Felipe Andreoli. Meanwhile, another team continues to participate in the attraction in the absence of Bernardes, they are: Manoel Soares, André Curvelo, Mona Lisa, Fernanda Gentil and Patrícia Poeta herself.