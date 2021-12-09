Paulo Nunes is bothered by Douglas Costa’s request

Commentator and former Grêmio player, Paulo Nunes was bothered by Douglas Costa’s request for release for the game against Atlético-MG, which could enshrine the club’s relegation in the Brazilian Championship.

In “SporTV Selection”, Paulo Nunes stated that the attacker’s request, due to his wedding party, “does not enter his head”. The commentator highlighted the “difficult moment” of Grêmio, and believes that “this request should not even have crossed the mind of Douglas Costa”.

Despite the controversy, Grêmio linked Douglas Costa to the match against Atlético, scheduled for today, at 21:30, valid for the last round of the Brasileirão. The club from Rio Grande do Sul needs to win their confrontation, and root for Juventude and Bahia to lose their games.

“Who am I to talk about the life of a professional athlete off the field? Extracampo is a situation, but the professional side of the athlete came in. I think that request should not even have crossed Douglas Costa’s mind. It’s a very difficult moment. the club is passing. The club invested a lot of money in this player. I’m not talking about his delivery on the field. It’s too difficult for a club to feel that his athlete, two days before a very important game, asks to go to a party of marriage,” opined Paulo Nunes.

“It doesn’t enter my head, and look, I was a player who liked to go out, enjoy my life, enjoy my moment. There was no problem in this relationship, because in my daily life, I always did very well, and I delivered the maximum on the field. I don’t charge the player for what he is doing off the field, but he is taking it into concentration. It bothered me a lot at a time as difficult as this, a player wanting to go to the wedding for two days.” completed.

Pedrinho, also a commentator and former player, pointed out that Douglas Costa “has not scheduled the wedding now”.

“I adopt this behavior as a commentator, I don’t talk about personal life, but just to give a hint, he didn’t schedule the wedding now. Nobody schedules a wedding two days before getting married. He wouldn’t know he would arrive at that moment,” he said.

denied wedding party

On the eve of the last game of the season, which could save Grêmio from relegation in the Brazilian Championship, Douglas Costa asked for release to hold a wedding party in Rio de Janeiro.

The request, denied by the Grêmio leaders, was revealed in the column of journalist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed to the UOL Sport.

The get-together was scheduled for Tuesday (7), at Copacabana Palace. Douglas Costa’s request was for authorization to go to Rio de Janeiro and return the following morning, that is, today (8). Douglas Costa is concentrated with the other players in the squad for Grêmio’s decisive match.