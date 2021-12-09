Paz reveals goal for Libertadores and comments on Cano: “We don’t pay R$600,000 for any player” | strength

In an interview with sportv on the afternoon of this Wednesday (8), the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, highlighted the club metas goal in the 2022 Libertadores. The Lion is already guaranteed in the group stage of the international competition, in an unprecedented way.

– First of all, we have to know how to enjoy this feat. Enjoy a little, savor. The fact of going to the group stage puts us to play only in April. We’ll have plenty of time to assemble the cast. A large part of this cast will remain, they have a contract. We will have change, improvement, qualification. Within Libertadores, we want to pass the stage. When I say pass the level, it can be between the first two, to advance to the octaves. Or it could be third, to continue in the Copa Sudamericana. There are possibilities, we have to study everything. The draw can be more generous or more difficult.

Fortaleza still hosts Bahia this Thursday (9), at 9:30 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the last round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals. The Lion can still be in the G-4 of the competition. Marcelo Paz lists plans for the next year.

– We want a competitive squad for the whole year, we have five competitions. Our demand is higher next year, it’s natural. Fans will want us to repeat a performance similar to this year, so we have to assemble a qualified, competent cast, but within our financial reality. The shirt 10 of Fortaleza, our ace, are salaries up to date.

Check out other points of the interview

1 of 2 Fortaleza Celebration — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM Fortaleza Celebration — Photo: Kid Júnior/SVM

– Vojvoda’s contract is automatically renewed, because it reached our initial goal, which was to go to Sudamericana. We are discussing details for signing this renewal. Any club that wants to take it will have to pay the fine. The contract does not end, it renews itself automatically. There’s a fine, but we’ve been talking, for the project, for what you want for next year, perspectives, I believe in his permanence.

– About Germán Cano, who is a great center forward, a salary of R$ 600 thousand was mentioned. There is no chance that Fortaleza will pay a salary of R$ 600 thousand to any player. It does not enter our financial level and this is fundamental.