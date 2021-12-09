Pedro Faria leaves Tarpon to lead venture capital in Pátria | Marketplace

After nearly 20 years, Pedro Faria will leave Tarpon, the manager he created with friends Zeca Magalhães and Eduardo Mufarej. At 46 years old, the businessman has just announced an association with Pátria to become the leader of the manager’s Latin American venture capital area, marking the entry of the firm founded by Alexandre Saigh and Olimpio Matarazzo into one of the most vibrant asset classes of the current market.

In addition to the undeniable symbolism involved in moving house, the association is already debuting with a “chubby” background, in Faria’s own words. To enter into venture capital, Pátria will buy Kamaroopin, the ecosystem manager of SK Tarpon — the former Tarpon holding — which was already led by Faria and manages around R$ 1 billion.

The acquisition of Kamaroopin by Pátria will take place in two phases. Immediately, the firm gets 40% of the manager. Under the terms of the agreement, the parties agreed to raise a venture capital fund, of an undisclosed size, but “relevant”. Once the fund’s goal is met, Pátria buys the remaining stake and Faria becomes a partner in the largest manager in Latin America, with US$ 25 billion in assets under management.

“The contract says 18 months to raise the fund, which is mid-2023, but that’s a benchmark,” Saigh, the CEO of Patria, told Pipeline. The contractual term is relatively long for the current pace of VCs, but the expectation is that the fund will be raising well before that.

From now on, Pátria and Kamaroopin will go to the market to raise funds. From the start, the business must preserve one of the characteristics of Faria’s old house, which is the relevant participation of proprietary capital in the business. The partners of Pátria and Kamarooin will be anchor investors in the new fund, which will, of course, also take advantage of the broad base of international investors in Pátria’s private equity funds.

In the portfolio of the manager that will be transferred to Pátria, the best known asset is Petlove, the largest e-commerce product for dogs and cats in the country. At the head of the board of Petlove, Faria has led the investment thesis since 2019, with Kamaroopin acting as a reference shareholder. Recently, the startup was valued at R$3.5 billion, in a R$750 million round led by Riverwood — Softbank, Porto Seguro, L Catterton and Monashees are also partners at Petlove.

“The association in two stages is important to make a landing. Personally and emotionally, I already feel linked to Pátria in this new chapter, and I’m happy to have this chance after a few decades”, said Faria, who started his career as an intern at former Banco Patrimônio, from which the private equity firm originated. The manager was part of the Pátria team right from the start, before moving to Chicago, where he did his master’s degree — on his return to Brazil, he founded Tarpon.

The trajectory of Pátria and Faria, who worked with Saigh in the private equity area, does not only cross paths at the beginning of their careers. When he founded Kamaroopin within SK Tarpon, Faria made a bet on a transition to the new economy and his first bet was on Consorciei, a company that operates in the secondary market for consortia. The family office of the Pátria partners was co-investor of Kamaroopin in that first shot.

“We were already very comfortable with Pedro’s background in private equity, with Arezzo, Hering, Cremer and all the other businesses. But doing Consorciei gave us the opportunity to see him in action in the world more focused on technology and startups. He did excellent things. investments, which shows flair and skill,” said Saigh. At Kamarropin, the portfolio valuation has already multiplied by 2.7 times.

In addition to Petlove and Consorciei, Kamaroopin also has Zenklub, a startup focused on mental health, in its portfolio. Thus, the manager already has three verticals, but a fourth (focused on education) should be added with the transfer of Pátria’s investment in StartSe, a knowledge platform for the new economy, to Kamaroopin. There is still room for a fifth investment thesis.

“I think with five theses we already have the size to play,” said Faria. The idea is for the venture capital fund to invest in a few companies. “I can’t imagine having 50 investments. If I don’t remember the name of what I invested in my head, something is wrong. Therefore, the logic of few verticals”, he justifies.

When approaching startups, Faria prefers businesses that already have a tested product. “Tomorrow, 300 business plan will appear to evaluate, but I don’t know how to do that. I can’t look at a blank piece of paper, a presentation and say it’s good. My experience is to look at a company that has a product”, he illustrates, quoting Petlove — e-commerce focused on subscription was already in operation when Kamaroopin invested, in 2019.

For Pátria, the arrival of Faria also represents another step in the diversification of assets. Last week, the manager completed the purchase of Chilean Moneda, a firm with $10 billion under management with a focus on credit. Kamaroopin now adds venture capital, an industry that has grown 40% a year in Latin America over the past decade. In 2021, transactions exceed US$6.6 billion in the region.

Traditionally, Pátria did not invest in startups, but was already familiar with technology, buying stakes in mature companies that needed to go through digital transformations, such as Lavoro — an agricultural distribution network that sells over R$ 10 billion a year, of which 10% now in digital form — and at Alliar, a network of laboratories that underwent major modernization of equipment, which was previously analog, recalls Saigh.