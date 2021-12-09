Petrobras increases gasoline and diesel production upon completion of maintenance in refineries – 12/07/2021 – Market

Petrobras increased the production of gasoline and diesel in the fourth quarter, after completing preventive maintenance shutdowns at refineries, with investments of R$ 2 billion this year, the company informed this Tuesday (7).

In October and November, average monthly gasoline production at Petrobras refineries rose 17% from the second quarter, while diesel production grew 8% over the same period, the company said. The state-owned company did not detail the variation against the same period in 2020.

“The stoppages were concentrated in the second quarter of 2021 with some actions still in the third quarter. After the conclusion of the maintenance campaigns, Petrobras resumed the high level of fuel production,” he said in the statement.

As a result, the utilization factor of Petrobras refineries closed November at 87% of capacity, 12 percentage points above the second quarter.

In all, according to the company, more than 4,000 pieces of equipment in all of the company’s refineries were inspected during maintenance shutdowns.

“The main objective of the investment is to guarantee safety and operational continuity, as well as to adapt the production capacities of the units and promote improvements in the facilities”, stated the company.

The oil company also pointed out that “it always seeks the most efficient use of its assets and the level of processing may fluctuate, according to the availability of equipment, the economy of operations and customer service”.

“The level of processing at refineries is planned based on availability and types of oil, on the capacity of refineries and logistical assets, as well as on demand forecasts. Based on technical criteria, the system points out the solution with the best economic result for the entire park.”

Petrobras announced, in its Strategic Plan 2022-2026, that it will invest US$ 6.1 billion (R$ 34.4 billion) in refining over the next five years.

The company highlighted that it will seek projects to position the company among the best refiners in the world, in terms of efficiency and operational performance, with products with higher added value and lower carbon emissions.

One of the commitments, for example, is to expand production capacity, especially for high-quality derivatives, such as diesel S-10.

The plan includes major expansion projects, including the completion of the second refining unit at Refinaria Abreu e Lima (Rnest), which plans to increase the production capacity of diesel S-10 by 95,000 barrels per day.

In addition, the company plans the integration between Reduc (Duque de Caxias Refinery) and GasLub Itaboraí, with an additional capacity of 93 thousand barrels per day of diesel S-10 and aviation kerosene and 12 thousand barrels per day of higher lubricants quality; a new unit at Replan, in addition to adaptations at Reduc and Revap, with an additional capacity of 132,000 barrels per day of S-10 diesel in the three refineries.