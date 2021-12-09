Players are bothered by Carille’s uncertainty about the future at Santos – 12/09/2021

Fábio Carille’s uncertainty about his future at Santos is already beginning to affect the cast. According to the UOL Sport, several players want to define their next seasons, but need to know if the current rake will be maintained or not. The lack of information on the subject bothered the athletes.

Right-back Pará, for example, opted to terminate Santos in a friendly manner before even knowing about Carille’s maintenance. The captain lost his starting position and was being little used by the coach. Your destination will be the Cruise. His last match was on November 17, against Chapecoense. The information was initially published by Gazeta Esportiva and confirmed by UOL.

So far, the board has not yet met with Carille to debate the 2022 plan. The expectation was that its future would be defined once Santos was mathematically safe from the risk of relegation. This happened last Monday (6), when the team beat Flamengo by 1-0 and accumulated 49 points, remaining in 11th place in the Brazilian Championship table.

In addition to Pará, players that Carille does not usually use, such as Bruno Marques, Renyer, Lucas Venuto, among others, are in a hurry, because if the coach is kept they know that in 2022 they will continue without space.

Still not knowing if he will stay, Carille will play his last game of the year this night, in Vila Belmiro, against Cuiabá, at 21:30, for the 38th round of the Brasileirão. Without a signed bond, the verbal agreement with President Andres Rueda is until December 2022.

The expectation is that the conversations will start after the end of the Brazilian Championship. The maintenance of Fábio Carille will be a consensus between the board — which has already signaled that it wants to keep him ahead of Santos — and football director Eduardo Dracena. Also according to the calculation of the UOL, there is an internal optimism for them to continue the work of Fábio Carille.