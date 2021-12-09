PM publishes video and explains veto of children’s poster entry

The PM-SP (Military Police of the State of São Paulo) today released images of the confusion involving the entry of a poster that the little supporter Ester, age 9, tried to take to goalkeeper Cássio in the Corinthians match against Grêmio last Sunday . The video shows a policewoman tearing up the poster and throwing it in the trash after Ester’s mother, Priscila de Paula, insisted on entering the Neo Química Arena with the piece of cardboard.

In the video, it is possible to observe that the girl and her mother arrive at the access gate to the north sector of the Neo Química Arena and are informed, right at the first police blockade, about the ban on entering the stadium with the black poster made of cardboard. The Corinthians woman took the following message to her idol: ‘Cassio, be my Santa Claus. Give me your glove and shirt. From your fan, Esther’.

A few minutes later, mother and daughter dodge the first police blockade, but are stopped again by the PM-SP and informed of the ban. In a third moment, Priscila de Paula tries again to enter the Neo Química Arena with the object, is noticed by a female police officer, and the poster is removed from her hands and deposited in a trash can.

While Ester’s mother argued with stadium security, an unidentified person removes the cardboard from the trash and, hand in hand with the nine-year-old girl, tries once more to get through the roadblock. This fan drops the poster on the floor and a member of the Military Police tears the object and, again, discards it in the trash.

In a statement, the PM-SP informed that it acted in accordance with current legislation that restricts the entry of objects such as paper, bottles, fireworks, firearms or white arms in soccer stadiums, and criticized the girl’s exposure by the family. The case has had repercussions on social networks since Sunday.

“The Military Police regrets that the young Esther was exposed in this way by her guardians and clarifies that many of the Institution’s actions can be seen as unsympathetic, or even insensitive, however, they aim to protect the safety of all people present at the event venues. The Institution makes it clear that it keeps the doors of its barracks open so that society can learn about its work and its various missions in public safety.”

Cassio handed Esther the glove and shirt she wanted from the goalkeeper. Yes Esther, Cassio will be your Santa Claus this Christmas, how happy! pic.twitter.com/RQF2uFuKTr — People’s Team 1910 (@povotime1910) December 7, 2021

Despite the positioning of the Police, during the game against Grêmio, the TV Globo broadcast caught flags in the stands and several cardboard objects simulating coffins in reference to the gaucho club’s fight for remaining in the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. The PM was asked about the matter, but did not respond to the report’s questions.

“They don’t regret the fact that a child can’t honor his own idol. The second time she (a woman police officer) rips it, she took the poster from my hand and threw it in the trash, she threw it the second time,” reported Priscila de Paula to UOL Sport, questioning the conduct of the Military Police.

The case generated a stir among Corinthians fans. Cássio himself invited Ester and her mother to follow a training session at CT Joaquim Grava and presented the girl with a pair of gloves and a Timão shirt.