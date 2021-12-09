PMs and socio-educational agents are arrested for kidnapping and attempted extortion

Three military police officers and two socio-educational agents from Ceará were arrested in the act this Wednesday, 8, in Fortaleza, for participating in a kidnapping of a resident of Itapipoca, 343 km from the capital. According to the Civil Police of Ceará (PC-CE), the victim is a 37-year-old man who was kidnapped after having his house invaded by suspects during the night. In addition to the security professionals, another woman, with an undisclosed identity, also participated in the crime.

A few hours after the kidnapping, the group started making several calls to the victim’s family, demanding the release of amounts of money. Payments, however, were not made. Desperate, the relatives sought the Regional Civil Police of Itapipoca (DRPC) to file a police report.

With the information passed on by the family, the PC-CE articulated a task force to reach the suspects. The investigation involved agents from the North Interior Judiciary Police Department (DPJI Norte), the Anti-kidnapping Division (DAS), the Operations and Special Resources Coordination (Core) and the Itapipoca DRPC. The work was developed in partnership with the Coordination of Intelligence (Coin) of the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará (SSPDS-CE) and the Department of Intelligence of PC-CE, both located in Fortaleza.

After an intense exchange of information, investigators managed to intercept the kidnappers’ vehicle in the Barra do Ceará neighborhood, in the late afternoon. The six members of the group were booked in the act and taken to a police station in the region. The victim, who showed no signs of violence, was released and must return to his hometown today.

In the vehicle used by the group, the PC-CE also found four firearms — three pistols and a revolver —, ammunition and balaclavas. The suspects will face the crime of kidnapping through extortion.

Wanted by THE PEOPLE, the General Comptroller of Discipline of the Public Security Agencies and Penitentiary System (CGD) informed that it had not yet been formally notified of the case. It also emphasized that, if necessary, it will adopt the appropriate administrative measures to investigate the conduct of the agents involved.

