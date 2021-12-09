Pokémon Unite Announces Localization in Brazilian Portuguese, Dragonite, and More

the studio tiMi revealed this Wednesday (8) a bunch of news for Pokémon Unite, the free MOBA of the franchise.

The highlight is the localization announcement in Brazilian Portuguese, which will be available from January 2022. In addition, other languages ​​were also confirmed, such as Russian, Turkish, Thai, Indonesian and Indian.

The second novelty is that dragonite, Dragon and Flying Pokémon will be added as a playable character from December 20th.

Finally, the game will receive visuals, Trainer items and three new events to celebrate Christmas.

The first event is Snowball Battle in Shivre City, available Dec 15-January 16, which adds ice battles that turn defeated Pokémon into snowmen. Also, the wild little monsters on the city’s central route will be replaced by Articuno.

the second is Illumination Challenge, also available between December 15th and January 16th, which pits players against a festive tree with lights for daily missions and challenge.

The third and last is a new Photo Challenge, available between December 24th and January 6th, in which the artwork will be completed with snowflakes.

You can check out all the news in the featured video!

Pokémon Unite is available for free for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.