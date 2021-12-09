Pope ends the Year of St. Joseph with members of the Cenacle Community

The Cenáculo Community was born in Italy (in Cuneo, Piedmont) in 1983 by Mother Elvira (Sr. Elvira Petrozzi), with the aim of welcoming young people in situations of vulnerability. Today, the “fraternities” – as they are called – are 71 and are present in 20 countries, including Brazil and Portugal.

Vatican News

This afternoon, just before 4:30 pm (local time), Pope Francis went to the Cenacolo Community, where he was welcomed by about 25 members of the Bom Samaritan fraternity, present in Rome. Members of fraternities spread throughout Italy were also present, together with families born in the community and people who are regularly assisted there.

After watching a play on the life of Saint Joseph, performed by young guests from the two fraternities in Medjugorje, and listening to some of the stories of welcome and rebirth experienced by the members of the community, the Pope took the floor to thank and encourage them. the journey of these young people:

“Do not be afraid of reality, of the truth, of our miseries. Do not be afraid because Jesus likes reality as it is, not invented; the Lord does not like people who invent their souls, who invent their hearts.”

He added: “Help many young people who find themselves in situations like yours. Have the courage to say: ‘Think that there is a better way.’

While visiting the fraternity headquarters, Pope Francis personally greeted those present and stopped in particular to bless the chapel, built by the members themselves from recycled objects, to also signify the renewal of life for each person within the Cenáculo Community. Then he prayed with everyone the prayer dedicated to St. Joseph contained in the Apostolic Letter “Patris Corde”, entrusting the world and the Church to the protection of the Saint, thus concluding the Year dedicated to him.

According to a note from the Press Room of the Holy See, at 6.20 pm the Pontiff returned to the Vatican.