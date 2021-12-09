Portugal expands program to work in the countryside and Brazilians ‘gain a shortcut’; see how

From today until 2023, Brazilians have a shortcut and financial support if they want to work in the depopulated interior of Portugal.

Published yesterday in the Diário da República and valid since today, ordinance 283/2021 extends the Employment Interior Mais repopulation program for two years and includes foreign workers from countries outside the European Union.

It does not mean that the government of Portugal is hiring immigrants. But the Executive’s counterpart will be support of up to €4.8 thousand (R$ 30 thousand) to encourage change, which is also eligible for Portuguese residents on the coast and emigrants who want to return to the country.

Subsidies amount:

» Direct subsidy: €2,633 (R$16.8 thousand) up to €4.8 thousand (R$30 thousand).

» 20% increase for each family member up to €1,316 (R$ 8.4 thousand).

» Maximum of € 878 (BRL 5.6 thousand) for moving expenses.

Guide: Check out the cities and the experience of Brazilians in the interior of Portugal

But who can compete? Translating the text of the ordinance, and according to the information given to Portugal Giro by the press offices of the Ministries of Labor and Territorial Cohesion, a Brazilian hired by any company in the world or a self-employed person is eligible, as long as they go through the procedures of the Service of Foreigners and Borders (SEF) to obtain a residence visa.

Example: a worker hired by a company from Rio de Janeiro with the possibility of working at a distance can apply. You have to present the contract and other documents. He becomes a digital nomad, an immigrant from fashion and that Portugal intends to attract with the program, as long as it sets its base in the interior.

The same works for an entrepreneur/freelancer/entrepreneur, as long as he can prove his autonomous activity.

“With a view to attracting foreign citizens to Portugal, fostering the labor market, the scope of the measure is extended to include nationals of European Union countries, Switzerland and the European Economic Area, as well as nationals in the interior territory. from third countries, who wish to reside and carry out an activity there”, states the text of the ordinance.

The bridge began to be built in August of this year, but the program was valid until December. And now it has gained a wider and more international window for the next 24 months.

In all, 710 people moved from the coast to the interior with the help of the program, but Portugal needs much more if it is to reverse the demographic imbalance, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applications are made on the website of the Institute for Employment and Vocational Training, IEFP, where there are more details.

Initial documentation required, according to the Ministry of Labor:

The) Copy of employment contract or declaration of commencement of activity or permanent certificate or other documentation proving the creation of one’s job or company.

B) Proof of change of residence.

ç)* Declaration of non-debt or authorization for online consultation of the contributory situation before the Tax and Customs Authority and Social Security;

d) Document proving the composition of the household.

*According to the Ministry of Labor, the proof of moving (b) shows that the foreigner has no Social Security registration or Tax Identification Number (NIF), which validates the information (c).