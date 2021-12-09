President of Brusque confirms Edu at Cruzeiro after completion of sale

In contact with the report from Super.FC, the president of Brusque, Danilo Rezini, said that the club concluded early this Wednesday (8), the contract for the sale of forward Edu to Cruzeiro. The player is one of Luxa’s requests to reinforce the celestial attack next season and has as his credential the second division artillery in 2021, when he hit the net in 17 opportunities.

“We received a proposal from Cruzeiro now in the afternoon. We are in conversations, we are evaluating the conditions and we concluded the sales contract. We are signing at this moment”, Rezini told the Super.FC.

The leader did not give details about the negotiation model, but it is known that the athlete has a fine of more than R$ 1 million.

Edu filled the heavenly crowd with anticipation this Wednesday (8), when he used his Twitter to promote a signature emoji. Quickly, several Cruzeiro fans interacted in the athlete’s post.

Edu is managed by businessman Eduardo Uram, who has been known for a long time behind the scenes at Cruzeiro. Shortly after Renzini’s conversation with Super.FC, Brusque confirmed, through their social networks, the sale of Edu to the celestial team. The club said goodbye to the player with a text extolling the club’s achievements.

Quadricolor says goodbye to attacker Edu! The second highest scorer in the club’s history made us even more fond of shouting a goal. It was in its first and quick passage until the consecration in the second pass. + pic.twitter.com/yKojllg6qg — Brusque FC (@Brusqueofficial) December 8, 2021

The artillery is for few, but we knew that the farewell was getting closer because of everything you did for the club, for becoming not only Edu, but for Santa Catarina, the Emperor of the Valley. + — Brusque FC (@Brusqueofficial) December 8, 2021

Goodbyes are never easy, so let’s not say goodbye, but goodbye Emperor, success in Cruzeiro. Dare to dream for one day to fill us with joy again! — Brusque FC (@Brusqueofficial) December 8, 2021

Edu is the second confirmed signing of Cruzeiro for 2022 after defender Maicon Roque. The club also has a verbal agreement with fellow defender Mateus Silva, from Ituano, and forwarded the agreement with veteran right-back Pará, 35, who resigned with Santos and was free in the market.

